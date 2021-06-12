Counting our losses

LAST week was awfully long. How the worm has turned!
Last Saturday (June 5), the country exhaled for the first time in months.
On Thursday, June 3, Prime Minister Keith Rowley announced that US Vice-President Kamala Harris had promised a substantial vaccine donation.
By Saturday, June 5, he informed that the country had secured 800,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines with an August delivery date.
In addition, there was talk about border reopening in four to six weeks. Finally, we were seeing the light at the end of the more than year-long troubles. Then this week happened. The nation’s flickering hopes have been severely bruised.
After months of following the science, including vaccinating the member companies in the food chain, why did the Minister zigzag?
Why, despite a published MFO poll and the Ministry of Heath’s data and maps, was Minister Deyalsingh surprised by the turnout for vaccinations?
The Minister did not believe the May vaccination achievement (almost 49,000 first dose vaccinations compared to 57,744 before May 6) despite the rickety appointment system.
The Ministry’s graphs showed a steep projected climb of infections from May 2; the Ministry’s epidemiologist predicted a rise by a factor of five and showed all the national hotspots. Instead, the Minister succumbed to the national preference for anecdotes over evidential data. Like many, including the Opposition, did he believe that policy initiatives can be based on hearsay and social media sound bites?
It was the United States’ second president John Adams who said: “Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or other dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.”
In one fell swoop, the Minister and the Cabinet damaged the reputations and hard work of the professionals.
Will the hard-working team that has presented every week for more than a year unjustifiably carry the blame for this fiasco? How will there be any attraction of bright young people to public service?
Have we encouraged the overworked doctors and nurses? Having taken the unnecessary risk of accepting CEO Thomas’ outrageous act, why provoke our best doctors who remain in the public health system? We all lose should they leave: poor people need our public hospitals to survive. We have lit a fire that will consume us.
On Saturday last, we felt that we would be coming out of a nightmare. Finally, our families would be safe. We held on to the branch of hope offered. We had seen and known people who had died from the lethal disease. When the Minister, whom we had trusted for more than a year, told us to come to the health centres, what was the expected response?
We had eagerly anticipated our deliverance from the constant bickering and silly offerings by self-centred politicians and others. Instead, this hope was dashed for all to see.
There is no vaccine to wipe away that insult or the memories of our lost friends and family. We saw our elders left in the elements, being offered strong doses of disrespect. How can we easily forget this when we have to decide whether to trust our political leaders in the future?
This loss is another milestone in the journey to the bottom of social trust. It adds fuel to the fires of political polarisation. How will we build community spirit, an essential ingredient for resilience through tough times and a catalyst for success?
The callous disrespect of last week tops the uncertainty and trauma of the last 18 months. Why does the Minister believe that the nation would accept that the RHA CEOs can dictate the conditions for the vaccination programme? How many vaccines do we really have in stock? A lack of transparency compromises faith in leaders in a time of uncertainty.
Except for Republic Bank, none of our large businesses stepped up to the plate as GraceKennedy did in Jamaica. Instead, they were sluggish, begging for help or criticising the bailout efforts. Shane Mahabirsingh of Builda Boyz Construction became the unlikely exemplar. They acted like there would be no tomorrow. They abdicated their role.
Let us stop comparing ourselves with Barbados until our business and labour sectors can work together with the Government. Until then, we will continue to be numbed by the lack of leadership capacity.
Let us hope that the road ahead will be paved with wisdom from our past mistakes.