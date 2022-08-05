Country size and prospects

The size of a country imposes limits on its prospects. In the list of the small countries in the world we find very many Caribbean states, most of them with populations of less than half a million, and with land masses that can be traversed with a vehicle in less than a day.
No Caribbean country has real standing in the world on a broad set of criteria. Cuba stands out somewhat, but it really is a constricted place, to be seen recently in the flimsy vessels in which large groups of people are taking to the treacherous seas to Florida; and in the elite athletes who in recent weeks seized on the opportunity of having gone to the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, to seek asylum while at American airports.
How many PhDs can The UWI St Augustine graduate per year? I would think it’s no more than a handful. That is a ready measure of the limitation of size.
University of Minnesota currently has 52,000 students enrolled at its Twin Cities campus. That is half the population of Grenada. In any given year, it produces PhDs by the hundreds across the range of fields.
Across the United States can be found similar large universities, offering the full range of programmes and graduating students in all fields. This means that at any given time in the US, there exists a surfeit of talent in fields that dictate competitiveness, such as IT. And it’s not just quantity. These universities are resourceful, and they draw on readily available funding of inventive ideas, by agencies such as the National Science Foundation.
So, indeed we are a small country, in terms of size and population, and that leads to real limits in terms of our productivity and capability prospects.
Recently I was looking at an article titled “International trade theory of country size”, and one of its central arguments is that there is nexus between global trade and country size. Added to this is the question of a technology gap. This nexus is more discernible if we take into account the question of economies of scale, which say as the average cost of a product decreases, the more of it the firm can produce in a day. Our country was not competitive in steel because there are places in the world where more tonnage of steel is produced in a morning than we could in a month.
Technology gap speaks of relative capability to produce complex goods. Rich countries can produce complex goods more competitively than can poor countries. According to the article, poor countries produce simple commodities—say, plastic pipes—while rich countries may be producing, say, electric cars, cellphones, pharmaceuticals or wind turbines. The more developed countries tend toward industries that feature long production runs, as opposed to developing countries. Thus, one type of country might feature steel where the other might feature soft drinks.
The Caribbean, by its very nature, has one of the highest concentrations of small countries on the planet. This of itself makes us a region of relative poverty. Naipaul said we do not produce much here that reflects invention. It is difficult to do that in our cramped circumstance. In a list of the world’s smallest countries published by the World Bank, 15 can be found in our region, including St Kitts/Nevis, Grenada, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Barbados, and Antigua.
Our country lies not far from these, among the world’s smallest, positioned at 31st. That clustering of small countries also means we live in a region of high poverty where there is little invention, little innovation, and where change comes slowly.
Small countries combine into the Small States Forum (SSF) to present their issues as a collective before the World Bank. The bank uses the metric of a population of 1.5 million or less to classify such countries. These countries are said to share common development challenges, especially vulnerability to exogenous shocks, including debt accumulation, natural disasters (for example, hurricanes) or, in these times, climate-change problems (such as water shortage and rising sea levels).
The report points out that small states suffered heavily from the economic fallout of Covid, especially those that rely heavily on tourism, including several Caribbean islands such as Barbados, Grenada, St Lucia, and Antigua and Barbuda.
In the case of our country, we suffer from resource curse, where we see now that we cannot go anywhere to say we’ve got oil. Oil used to be the thing that propped us up. Those days are now gone, but Dr Keith Rowley and his cabal did not see fit to imagine the replacement for petroleum before they killed Petrotrin. It’s like the fella up Laventille who removed all the galvanise sheets from the roof of his shack before the new structure was complete. A pardnah ask him if it would not have been better to stage the removal of the galvanise. Suppose rain fall, boy? Yuh bed go wet, and you eh even sure where yuh sleeping tonight.
Nobody knows what is to replace Petrotrin.
Stuart Young ent have a clue. Wunderkind out of his league.
What are the small countries of the world that are thriving? Well, these will include Luxembourg, Israel, Singapore. Singapore is interesting because of its small size, but it has something we have only in our anthem, which is discipline. Over here the criminals have their own cemeteries, and the new thing we are rolling out is bail for murder cases. You kill somebody, no problem. Bail.
We have plenty people on bail for other things, too.
So, our big problem in this little country now, given Petrotrin, is “what we go put?” Our small size, our ingrained indiscipline, and our raw, internecine approach to politics and governance tell us that monkey might smoke we pipe. I don’t think that anybody has thought it through. I wish I could see hope. But the dismantling of Petrotrin without forethought will rank as the most thoughtless, reckless act a leader has ever inflicted on the populace, here in our little corner of the Caribbean.
—Author Theodore Lewis is professor emeritus at the University of Minnesota.