Covid-19 not only problem of governance

IN one of her recent speeches, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said she had been attending meetings on the Estimates. That was a stark reminder that even while dealing with the Covid-19 virus, the business of governance still has to go on and Cabinet still does much business apart from managing the Covid-19 pandemic.
It is unfortunate that Covid-19 has intervened at this stage. There are many social and other problems in the society which demand an “all hands on board” approach if our country is to rid itself of some of the various social scars.
The unwanted and uninvited pandemic has shown up. It is attacking the very lifeline sources of revenue and foreign exchange so badly needed to repair much of the long neglected social damage and to fund initiatives designed, for example, for the benefit of socially disadvantaged and for young people and those who are differently able.
National revenues are down, and unless the virus is contained very soon, we may expect little or no recovery of Government’s revenue before a bounce-back of the tourism industry and a restoration of normalcy.
Until then, Barbadians may have to brace themselves for a period of restraint, if not austerity. In these circumstances, the country will have to exercise realistic patience since blood cannot come from stone, at least not with Covid-19 around, and when the stone represents the national revenues of economies the world over. Those revenues have dwindled and have been badly affected by the hard blow which global trade has suffered for the past year.
The Government’s previous policy approach was to assume very quick control of the deficit and to reduce the high ratio of borrowing to our gross domestic product. Now all those well laid economic plans have had to be revised. Revenue has been vastly reduced and necessary and unbudgeted Covid-19 related expenditure has had to be incurred. We have had to do some more borrowing.
We sincerely hope that the concessions which the International Monetary Fund has agreed with the Government allow enough to be done to make a dent in those poverty-stricken areas where people are anxious to see better days, but austere economic conditions do not allow small governments enough time, money or space to tackle these poverty stricken areas and get on with some of the necessary remedial work.
That those areas still exist even though the island can be lauded for punching above its weight gives us some idea of the heavy lifting still to be done.
For example, Covid-19 has highlighted the disparity in social amenities, with some schoolchildren not being able to access the Internet, not because they may not have a tablet but because electricity is not installed in their homes.
Such inequities are major impediments to the full flowering of available talent which can emerge from every corner of any society. The heights and terraces are not the sole repository of this country’s human capital and innovative talent, but equality of opportunity comes at a national price.
Yet, this country must not allow the cost of a tablet to stand between any student’s performance at school when his or her vast and untapped potential may just be stifled by lack of opportunity.
Covid-19 may have delayed social remediation, but it must not be allowed to take it off the stove altogether.
The annual Estimates this year will be a very challenging exercise, but even so, a realistic ladder of hope must be made available to who have the greatest need and desire to climb it.
