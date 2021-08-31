Covid-19: why facts don’t matter

WHAT people want, Dr Frank Luntz bemoaned into the camera one night last week, is the truth. And they are getting the truth, but they are still not in favour of taking the vaccine. I don’t know how to overcome that. He said it with a noticeable amount of dejection.
Dr Luntz is celebrated as one of the most honoured communications professionals in the US. He is described otherwise as a consultant, pundit and pollster, best known for developing talking points and other kinds of messaging. He was lamenting the state of affairs in the US, regarding the opposition both to taking the Covid-19 vaccine and the need for mass masking as the preferred means of containment. It is an international phenomenon bedevilling government agents.
When the phenomenon began to be confronted here, we were told not to refer to such persons as being “anti-vaxxers”, or the inhabitants of “vaccine hesitancy”. This, it was argued, would make matters worse. After the first round of official exhortations to get people to conform to the assigned protocols, the Government was accused of deficiency in its communications strategies.
No amount of exhortations to people to “follow the science” was doing the trick. The best health professionals, the top-tier immunologists and virologists were not getting through to “the masses”. They were going against widely established givens concerning human nature. It has always been the mantra from many in the public space that “the facts” are their own best weapon. When it comes to making personal decisions of whatever kind, however, “the facts” don’t matter, to disturbing degrees. There is a near-cottage industry on YouTube alone, about the extent to which this is said to be the case.
People in Trinidad and Tobago have gone to their graves believing the late ANR Robinson stole all the $2 bills from the Treasury when he was Minister of Finance. Dr Williams made a “tack back” and caught him rummaging through one of his desk drawers. There is a line on this in a calypso called “Bandits” by Organiser. “If you and a leader have a row, as soon as he gone out you search the house, that’s a bandit,” it says.
We were told at a Government news conference several months ago that there is no independent media house in Trinidad and Tobago. All of them are after seeking and protecting their own interests. Taking this on its merits, then, this must be the reason why almost to a man, media outlets in the country have fallen in line with the inspired initiative to sell the messages inherent in the protocols.
This has become an issue in and of itself, the frequency with which the messages run on some radio stations. No shift, no half hour is left untouched, in most cases. “We jabbin,” one radio house encourages, as it appeals to the listenerships. Big-name personalities appear in TV appeals to viewers. Full-page ads in the papers beckon the recalcitrant to do likewise. Prominent citizens from all walks of life lend their prestige to the effort.
But after months of such public bombardments, the Prime Minister was near despondent when he spoke at the news conference last Saturday. Effectively, he poured cold water on the sense of optimism portrayed by the Health Minister who spoke before him. We are not in the place at which he thought we should be, he said. We have enough vaccines for every single one of us to get the required doses. But “we are exposed, we are dangerously exposed”, he said, but we can do something about it. “We will continue to provide all the information available to the public, to allow them to get vaccinated. We will still be expecting you to get vaccinated,” he said. “How else can we put it... how else can I put it,” he wondered aloud.
In one of the several TEDx talks on the proposition that for many of us “facts don’t matter”, or that they do not change our minds, David Ogilvy says this: “We all have a tendency to use facts as a drunkard uses a lamp-post. For support, and not for illumination or guidance.”
We are told in another episode on this subject that strong feelings on things don’t come from deeper understanding. Elizabeth Kolbert is associated with the assurance that there is often a huge gap between what science tell us and what we tell ourselves, on many critical issues.
In Subliminal (2012), Leonard Mlodinow tells of how our unconscious minds rule our behaviours, and “the hidden forces that shape our decisions” are exposed in Dan Ariely’s Predictably Irrational (2008).
Undaunted, local communications professional Lisa-Ann Joseph was still arguing on August 5 about how employers can use it to defuse vaccine misinformation.
Dr Luntz is the author of the best-seller Words that Work (2007). He has concluded that this is a lost cause.
—Andy Johnson is
a veteran journalist