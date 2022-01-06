This column is about Africa, but I will begin at home first. There were 711 Covid-19 deaths in this country in December 2021. We went out of the year in tears. But we had 670,167 fully vaccinated, 48 per cent of people. We are on the right track, but need to hurry up. I think in this country we need island rules. A man can’t just come onto a bus here and sneeze in the air, in the midst of a pandemic, because he is free. What kind of freedom is that? It is “free” people that spread the disease. Covid-19 democrats.
Last week my daughter called me from Maryland to tell me she had tested positive for Covid-19. I did not panic, because I knew she had gotten two shots already. It was a breakthrough case. She was a week away from getting the third, booster shot. They told her to take some Tylenol, and remain at home. She called two days later to say she was doing okay.
This would have been a different story had she not been vaccinated.
In this column I want, in the midst of widespread follow-fashion down here, to draw attention to Africa and epidemic diseases, in the midst of Covid-19.
There are two major challenges surrounding the Covid-19 vaccines. One of them is anti-vax opposition Covid, which has a highly political flavour, and has been the reason for rightwing resistance in the US and across Europe. The basis of this, purportedly, is freedom, and the right to choose. These are Covid-19 Democrats. In the United States, a curious aspect of this is that followers of Trump are the main resisters. But Trump and his family are vaccinated. And indeed, it is under Trump that vaccines were developed.
The second challenge, and the one I dwell upon in this column is the very low degree of vaccine take-up in Africa. There is a paradox of note here since Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), is African, from Ethiopia. Indeed, recent data shows that just one per cent of Ethiopians have been vaccinated. Elsewhere in Africa, the highest vaccination percentages are to be seen in Rwanda (41 per cent), South Africa (26 per cent) and Zimbabwe (21 per cent). We may attribute the relative high rates in the latter two countries to their white populations. Rwanda would have been conscious of population depletion due to genocide.
Then there are the following percentages from elsewhere in Africa: Nigeria, two; Kenya, eight; Uganda, three; Ghana, seven; Tanzania, two; Senegal, five; Malawi, four; Congo, ten; Sierra Leone, five; Zambia, six; Somalia, five; Mali, two; Cameroon, two; Sudan, three. The countries are at the mercy of Covid-19, and have been relying mainly on hot sun.
Compared to these African vaccination rates, we have the following: Australia, 77; New Zealand, 75; Canada, 77; India, 44; China, 84; Japan, 79; UK, 70; Germany, 71; Finland, 75; Brazil, Sweden, 73.
Here in the Caribbean, the vaccination rates of selected countries are as follows: Cuba, 88; Venezuela, 40; Guyana, 37; Trinidad and Tobago, 48; Barbados, 50; Jamaica, 19.
The question is which set of countries are better off with regard to their vaccination response to Covid-19—those with high rates of vaccination, or those with low rates, such as in Africa?
The trade unionists here should note that Cuba, the socialist mecca in the region—the most pro-worker country—is the highest vaccinated, 88 per cent, one of the highest in the world.
How does Roget explain that? He can’t. Anyway, my target here is not the trade unionists, but the wagon riders, who jump blindly on any movement they see on Facebook, without drawing on themselves, and looking out for us down here. Education has failed us again. Common sense has proven to be uncommon down here. Once again.
Is the exposure of Africa to Covid-19 a good thing, or a bad thing? Is the typical African country more or less vulnerable to Covid-19 than continents and countries elsewhere? Do African people have some built-in super resistance to Covid-19, some special protective jumbee, or is it not the case that the African continent is more exposed and more vulnerable?
Africa cannot tempt fate by being exposed to a pandemic. And unless we subscribe to some spurious superman theory... it would be foolish to say that black people have big immune muscles and are not prone to Covid-19. Some people are saying look, Africans are not dying of Covid-19 like in other countries. But that is not the case in New York, where black people are quite prone to die. Africans should not tempt fate.
Some African youth here are listening to the roots on the ground in Jamaica and think Jah could protect them from Covid-19. But we don’t have Jah down here, is Basil we have.
Doh mind how bad you are, youth man, Covid-19 will take your life away like 50 Cent. Go and get vaccinated.
The authorities should create spaces so that gangsters could come out of hiding to be vaccinated. Or Laventille could be wiped out. Prison populations are particularly vulnerable and should be vaccinated.
The WHO reports that annual cases of malaria in sub-Saharan Africa have been unchanged since 2016, at about 230 million. Malaria killed more than 400,000 people in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2019. Fortunately, a malaria vaccine has proved promising, and thus there is hope on the horizon on that front.
Ebola originated in Africa and has ravaged populations there. But there is now an Ebola vaccine on hand that is saving lives. The very low percentage of people who have been vaccinated in Africa means that Africans are more exposed that people of other continents.
In Jamaica, where the percentage of black people in the population is over 90 per cent, we see that overall, just 19 per cent of people have had the vaccine there.
I have heard from people who have been on campus up there that there is laxity with respect to masks and vaccines. I don’t think that Jah can prevent Jamaicans from coming down with Covid-19. Because Ogun don’t seem to be helping down here. Covid-19 not asking for ID.
—Theodore Lewis is Professor Emeritus at the University of Minnesota