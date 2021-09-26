Covid facts and Covid stupidness

We are in the middle of a global pandemic. This is not a time for hearsay. We saw last year where New York, the global mecca, was brought to its knees, mobile morgues lined up on the street; trenches being dug by bulldozers, mass graves to bury the many anonymous people who died but whose bodies were not claimed. This is humanity at the brink, the most developed countries on the planet reeling.
At the time of writing, using the Johns Hopkins global Covid database as the source, 4,742,815 people had died from Covid globally, 687,746 In the US alone.
Here at home, we have had 49,822 cases. That is 3.6 per cent of the population. We have had more than 1,400 deaths.
Jamaica: 81,828 cases, 1,821 deaths; Barbados: 7,232 cases, 64 deaths; Grenada: 4,766 cases, 105 deaths. Guyana: 30,696 cases, 749 deaths.; Cuba: 839,981 cases, 7,014 deaths.
Covid has not ravaged Africa as feared. Nigeria: 203,991 cases, 2,671 deaths. That is fewer deaths than Cuba. Nigeria has a population of 201 million people.
Ghana: 126,313 cases, 1,142 deaths. We here have had more Covid deaths than Ghana, whose population is 30.4 million; we have 1.4 million.
It could be that tropical countries have more resistance to Covid than temperate countries, and that in cold climates people tend to congregate indoors, where Covid is spread more easily.
But what do we know about Covid? Older people are more susceptible than young people; people with chronic diseases are more prone than others; vaccines are the best solution for stopping Covid and ending the pandemic.
The WHO provides global guidance, putting its stamp of approval on the reliability of vaccines that have undergone rigorous experimental trials. They have validated the safety of several vaccines, and have been trying to make it so that the people of poor countries are not left to die because such countries are unable to afford the expense of vaccines.
As with deadly diseases before, vaccines are the surest way to protect populations and people. Vaccines drastically reduce the likelihood of death by Covid.
I have personally received my two vaccine shots. If someone with Covid comes to my house and sneezes in my living room, with me unmasked, I would inhale Covid. If I did, the chances that I will die are remote. If I were not vaccinated, Basil will come for me.
Reports state further that “breakthrough” infections in fully vaccinated people accounted for fewer than 1,200 of more than 107,000 Covid-19 hospitalisations. That’s about 1.1 per cent. Only about 150 of the more than 18,000 Covid-19 deaths in May were in fully vaccinated people - about five deaths per day.
A US expert said 99 per cent of Americans dying of Covid are unvaccinated. The spread of Covid now depends on whether people are vaccinated or not.
Unvaccinated people are the problem now. They are driving the Covid globally. Covid loves unvaccinated people. Loves to kill them. All around the world we are seeing that vaccines are making it possible for normal life to return. In sports. crowds have returned to baseball, football, tennis, athletics, and cricket.
In the UK the Premier League has started with vaccinated people only in stadia. Full stadia. I saw the same for US Open tennis. Thousands of vaccinated people were allowed in without masks to watch the Ryder Cup golf tournament. In Eugene, Oregon, the stadium was full with vaccinated people without masks to see if Sha’Carri Richardson really could beat Elaine Thompson-Herah. Sha’Carri found out the power of Caribbean yam and dasheen. Mask or no mask, she can’t beat Elaine. Covid or no Covid.
The runners did not have to wear masks, because they were vaccinated.
Last week I watched IPL cricket, and saw our boys Gayle, Bravo, Pollard, and Russell playing without masks, interacting with each other, and people in the stadium without masks, because only people who were vaccinated could get into stadia.
Our cricket heroes were all vaccinated, and alive playing cricket, hitting sixes, and people in the stands making noise, because they have immunised themselves against Covid by becoming vaccinated.
So, on one hand we have the example of Pollard and Bravo, taking the vaccine, and going out onto the pitch, interacting with each other, without masks, hugging and hi-fiving.
And on the other we have Nicki. Nicki has a rap song called “Chun Li”. It is about a Chinese computer geek. But with that credential only, can she really be an expert on Covid, just because like Chun Li it originated in China? Last year Nicki was here for Carnival. Only when we have over 70 per cent of people vaccinated, would we sensibly be able to have Carnival again. Anti-vaxxers on Carnival streets and in Carnival fetes will kill all of us.
I took my two shots months ago. Look I still here. I am 74. Joke is joke. A woman told me, Pappy doh take no vaccine, because a man I know take it and turn into a crapaud. And I had to ask her which part dat happen? Yuh sure he din smoke something? Because in Marabella when I was a boy, we had a man named Jonesey who used to turn into things when he drink puncheon. And we had a man name Massy who used to fly in the night and suck people...and that was before Covid.
THE AUTHOR is
emeritus professor of education,
University of Minnesota.