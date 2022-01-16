Gwynne Dyer

Once they called it “combat fatigue”, and treated the soldiers who showed the symptoms with a mixture of pity and contempt. Then they renamed it “post-traumatic stress disorder” (PTSD) and broadened the definition to cover similar responses to other stressful situations. And now we have Covid fatigue.

We’re coming up on two years since the first round of lockdowns and overflowing hospitals, and heading for yet another peak in the pandemic. At least five million people have died of Covid-19, and more than half a billion have had it. People are worn down, and it’s starting to show.

Tens of millions who were just getting by “before Covid” have now fallen into real poverty. A whole generation of young people feels that their lives have been put on hold. Inflation is now taking hold in most countries, which will make matters even worse. Most people have behaved well through a long, hard time, but patience is running out.

The anti-vaxxers are the first to feel the weight of public resentment. Once they were just seen as gullible simpletons taken in by online conspiracy theories. Now, in countries where the great majority of people are vaccinated, they have been promoted to the status of a public health risk.

They were always a reservoir of the virus, but now that most people are vaccinated the harm they do is more visible. In countries like Canada and France, where 80 per cent or more of the population is fully vaccinated, up to 90 per cent of the people filling intensive care beds that could be serving other critically ill people are unvaccinated Covid cases.

That’s why French President Emmanuel Macron, facing an election in April, found it politically advantageous to say: “We have to tell (the unvaccinated)... you will no longer be able to go to a restaurant. You will no longer be able to go for a coffee, you will no longer be able to go to the theatre. You will no longer be able to go to the cinema.”

Macron later told a newspaper: “as for the non-vaccinated, I really want to pi-- them off.” So that they would go and get vaccinated, presumably, but he knew he was also catching the popular mood. He later told reporters in Paris: “People can get upset about a way of speaking that seems colloquial, but I fully stand by it. I’m upset about the situation we’re in.”

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took the same line, although in more genteel language. But he didn’t go as far as Quebec, the hardest hit of the Canadian provinces.

Quebec is not doing badly by international standards; the same population as Austria or Switzerland, and about the same number of deaths. But last week it required people to show proof of vaccination at provincial cannabis and alcohol shops – and it has now declared that the unvaccinated will have to pay a monthly ‘contribution’ to the cost of health care.

Even the Pope has chipped in, saying that getting vaccinated is a “moral obligation,” and you don’t have to share his faith to agree with that statement. Vaccines protect not only the people who get the jab, but all those who may come into contact with them. That was always true, but now the patience has run out because people are tired.

The most dangerous consequence of Covid fatigue, however, is the magical thinking that it induces even in some health professionals. ‘It’s been so long; surely it will be over soon’ is a wish, not a scientific statement.

Early last week Dr David Nabarro, the World Health Organisation’s special envoy of Covid-19, suggested that most countries have already passed the halfway mark in the pandemic ‘marathon’. “We can see the end in sight, but we’re not there (yet), and there’s going to be some bumps before we get there.”

Nadhim Zahawi, responsible for Britain’s vaccine deployment last year, said, “I hope we will be one of the first major economies to demonstrate to the world how you transition from pandemic to epidemic, and then deal with this however long it remains with us, whether that’s five, six, seven, ten years.”

And Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said that the European Union should stop detailed tracking of the pandemic and “start evaluating the evolution of this disease with different parameters.” In plain Spanish, that means: treat it like a flu epidemic.

This is wishful thinking and nothing more. There is no reason to believe that the end is in sight, or that the next Covid variant won’t be worse than Omicron, or even that infectious diseases always evolve towards lower lethality. Some do; some don’t.

And it won’t be over until the vaccination rates in Africa and Asia are the same as in Europe, East Asia and the Americas, plus six to 12 months.

• Gwynne Dyer is an

independent journalist based in London

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Covid fatigue

Covid fatigue

Once they called it “combat fatigue”, and treated the soldiers who showed the symptoms with a mixture of pity and contempt. Then they renamed it “post-traumatic stress disorder” (PTSD) and broadened the definition to cover similar responses to other stressful situations. And now we have Covid fatigue.

All eyes on PM’s team

All eyes on PM’s team

With its tight schedule and broad mandate the committee established by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley “to investigate the factors contributing to clinical outcomes of Covid-19 patients” has its work cut out for it.

First Citizens a shining light for other State enterprises

In the midst of all the questionable activities, the day-to-day challenges encountered by law-abiding citizens, who are the victims of almost every negative, every lawless activity, every injudicious decision by both the Government and the Opposition, and all those responsible for providing us with the services we pay for; we seldom pay attention to the few positives, the successful achievements of State enterprises, State Institutions and State partnerships.

Disappointed in AG’s proposed legislation on fireworks

It is unfortunate that the proposed legislation put forward by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi does not in any way impact on the present nuisance created by the indiscriminate use of fireworks and accessories.

The legislation speaks to the use of fireworks only on public holidays and December 31.

Govt must explain pyre ban

Govt must explain pyre ban

The Government owes the nation and, specifically, the Hindu community, an explanation for its almost-two-year ban on open-air pyre cremations.

While Thursday’s removal of the ban has been greeted with relief in many quarters, it does not eliminate the need for the Government to explain a decision which, for 22 months, had denied people the opportunity to observe funeral rituals sacred to them, and to do so at a reasonable cost.

Going out with a bang

Going out with a bang

Cabinet members Stuart Young, Clarence Rambharat and Marvin Gonzales are to be commended for taking a public stand on legislation regarding the sale and use of fireworks, in disagreement with the proposed legislation with which the Attorney General is taking centre stage.

The AG has again gone out on a limb, not shared by other senior colleagues. Is he going out with a bang?