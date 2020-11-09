As if the world didn’t already have enough to be disquieted about, came the US presidential elections to overfill front and follow-up news pages everywhere. Broadcast and online outpourings confirmed the apparently singular focus on the blockbuster that summoned recall of the all-engaging drawing power of Hollywood.
From the 1940s Port of Spain home days of VS Naipaul, American cinema had so influenced T&T imagination as to provide titles of emergent steelbands, and portrayals by masquerade bands. Then, the presence here of Americans during World War II and later ensured lingering interest in and appeal of the superpower in the making up north.
By 2020, however, the world could count a shared fixation with Covid-19 that brought back historical memory of devastating plagues from the fifth century Bubonic, through the Black Death, malaria, smallpox, to 20th century mass afflictions in poliomyelitis, Spanish Flu and AIDS. The 21st century, when it was assumed the world was over all that, opened with the coronavirus as a real and present peril, and the rest is (not yet) history.
There remains this still unconquerable virus to worry about. In T&T, its impact is inescapable in business and the economy, in schooling and education generally, in public and personal health, and in recreational options for cooling down and perking up.
In the event, Prime Minister Keith Rowley is afforded the opportunity, every other week, to acknowledge anti-Covid-19 gains or the opposite. From that bully pulpit, he delivers edicts about reining in or allowing returns to normality however practicably enforceable.
Here and elsewhere around the world, the US presidential and other elections compelled attention even marked by temporary media downplay of Covid-19. With President Trump casting himself as anti-hero, his riveting performance made for the equivalent of record-breaking box office returns.
One US ad agency drew upon its user data to estimate how much sleep Americans alone lost watching the close of the November 3 polls. Its estimate, shown on New York billboards, disclosed calculations that in the US they lost 138,033,045 hours of sleep.
Still uncounted or unrevealed is the sleep loss experienced in T&T and rest of the world where audiences could not turn their eyes from news channels that, over days and nights after November 3, endlessly updated voting results. Those networks lavishly supplied instant analysis from talking heads, most captured against backgrounds of their personal home bookshelves.
The CEO of that ad agency cited the hurt suffered by people’s nerves: “Right now the country is going through such an emotional and stressful time…We’re all human and stress takes a toll on all of us.”
Identified as Haipreet Rai Sing, the CEO exemplifies the growing prominence of Indian-sounding names and looks among experts in US medical and other fields, now being brought before the cameras. The Indian stand-outs in medical and other fields are set to gain even higher attention after the election to vice president of Kamala Harris who, in T&T, qualifies for the Indo-Afro identification as “dougla”.
At this geographical distance from the US, names such as Kamala (so close to Kamla) inevitably signal similarities in demographic and professional representation. Here is one takeaway with capacity for continuing relevance as, amid the current pandemic response, focus sharpens on medical expertise.
The election news signalling a Donald Trump downfall inescapably turns T&T attention to new developments likely to fall out this far. Photos showing Dr Rowley companionably engaged at a table with now President-elect Joe Biden, during a Washington 2015 Energy Summit, prompt hopes for warmer relations with the incoming administration.
Closer to the US electoral drama, however, a New York Times headline summarised anxieties: “America votes, Canada fidgets”. North-of-the-border distasteful concern was heightened by Mr Trump’s unforgettable denunciation of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as “very dishonest”. One University of Toronto academic assessed Mr Trump as “all about himself all the time. He’s a terrible narcissist. He’s a racist”.
The Trump record in office is certain to be measured against such efforts as he has addressed to containment of and protection against the coronavirus. With borders here slowly but increasingly being opened, official T&T is expecting positive cases among nationals arriving from the US.
One knock-on effect of the grudging welcome extended to formerly “stranded” T&T people is the hardening of official attitudes against businesses dealing in food and, more so in drink. Speaking for proprietors banded under the catchy acronym BOATT, Teron Mohun voiced unhappiness with the insistence on controls. Drink your rum and beer elsewhere, Dr Rowley bluntly ruled last weekend.
“Commerce has to be able to take place,” said Mr Mohan. “We should be striving for how to revolutionise during this situation.” One proprietors’ proposal calls for formation of a Covid Unit comprising public health and police officers to enforce the social distancing rules.
More and more evidently, it is a T&T rumshop culture that has taken the hit, as unsympathetic official attitude is given expression almost as a crackdown.