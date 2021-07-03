Covid’s Best Legacy

THERE is much talk about “returning to normal” after the pandemic. I suspect people envision the frenzied activity that had become a characteristic of modern life; the rushing here and there and getting fundamentally nowhere; the obsession with materialism and its unending push to acquire; and the pursuit of pleasure as a principal purpose producing the superficiality that abounds.
In pre-Covid times, dehumanised living had become the modern global norm.
One can only hope the pause and pain of the pandemic stirred reflection on the direction of our lives, our nation and human civilisation. If this mighty world of things could be so easily brought to its knees, how do we fill the hollowness that arises, how do we overcome this feeling of utter senselessness? Would we now seize the opportunity to evolve a new paradigm for human society? In Trinidad and Tobago, would we capitalise on the chance for “the culture to change itself” as Lloyd Best would have wanted?
The old normal will not quite return. Change was coming before Covid. The pandemic has merely fast-forwarded the future. For years in this column, I alerted the country about the growing global trend of remote work happening in Europe, Asia and North America. “This is where we must go,” I said in 2014, “think of the time and energy saved, the giant steps in productivity and competitiveness, the significant reduction in debilitating traffic and its wasted energies. Telecommuting will become the norm this century.”
Well, Covid came and remote work is now here to stay. Globally, millions—employers and employees—have experienced the benefits. The World Economic Forum reports the number of permanent remote workers will double globally in 2021 and that productivity increases with remote work, causing companies to double stay-at-home workforces.
Stanford University professor Nicholas Bloom says “an incredible 42 per cent of the US labour force is now working from home full-time, almost twice as many as in offices”. The US is now a “work-from-home economy” and all over the world businesses will keep increased homeworking in place. Flexible or hybrid arrangements are emerging as options to accommodate differing preferences.
Now governments are also moving. This year, the Irish government launched the National Remote Work Strategy to ensure remote working “is a permanent feature in the Irish workplace that maximises economic, social and environmental benefits”. In the US, the Biden administration now says federal employees working remotely can generally keep doing so and government agencies will offer employees flexible schedules depending on their needs. Importantly, it recognises that “evaluation of an employee’s performance should be based on accountability for results or quality of work, and not by whether they are working in the office or remotely”. In the UK, findings of the Civil Service Remote Working Survey 2021 suggest civil service organisations are unlikely to revert fully to office-based working.
Simon Kuper of the Financial Times says “once governments start working from home, good things happen, countries change”. He cites Portuguese civil servants digitally transcending organisational frontiers and collaborating more; the US Social Security Administration reducing the backlog of pending cases because workers weren’t wasting time commuting or distracted by goings-on at the office; and 88 per cent of Irish civil servants saying working remotely has not reduced their effectiveness and wanting to continue. The UK’s tax authority, HM Revenue & Customs, will now offer remote work to its staff.
Is this country moving with expedition on developing its remote work policy?
Experts say big changes to cities are being produced by remote work. With employees overwhelmingly absent from offices, more than half the business for city centre restaurants, bars and shops is lost. All cities, from New York to New Delhi, London to Mexico City show large reductions in footfall and mobility. This has produced a boom in online shopping, requiring thousands of new warehouses across Europe and the United Kingdom. Amazon now employs over one million people.
And the need to fill city skyscrapers with offices is declining. Commercial property prices are consequently down. Offices are shifting to suburban locations. Cities could become greener and livelier. Urban studies professor Richard Florida envisages “future cities with offices converted into affordable housing, less space for cars in the streets and more for outside dining and other social activities”.
Kuper says remote work could become one of the pandemic’s best legacies, ushering in cheaper capitals, happier citizens and better public service. In a 2014 column, “Telecommute to a new Trinbago”, I said remote work “brings the promise of a world liberated from the hum drum, stressful traditional workplace”; that “it means more stable homes, healthier, happier lives” and “points to a new society”.
Had this administration heeded, this country would have already been far ahead with remote working, on the way to digital government, capable now of sustaining this economy through the Covid crisis. The local private sector would have followed. We could have already been transforming Trinidad and Tobago into a more efficient, productive, capable and humane society, a place reborn. But unprepared and flat-footed as always, the administration wasted another critical opportunity.