Creating a plan to counter violent crime
Here in Trinidad and Tobago, the stage of weariness and resignation we’ve reached regarding violent crime is one that learned academics would describe as an inflection point. You and I would say that “we fed up”.
The number of murders last year shot past 600, a historic high. To date, for 2023, the homicide figure is 170; compared to 152 for the corresponding period last year.
The comparatively good news is that with just under 30 per cent of the year gone, the 170 murders track below last year’s period average, which is 180. The bad news is that violent killings are highly variable at different times of the year. The year 2022 ended far more violently than it started.
Murders have steadily tracked upwards over the years. The number was 403 in 2014, 420 in 2015, 462 in 2016, 495 in 2017, 517 in 2018 and 536 in 2019. The number fell to 393 in 2020 –the effect of Covid-19 induced lockdowns and curfews – but rose again to 448 in 2021 and in 2022 surged 33 per cent compared to the previous year.
The perception of the public is that the wheels have come off, and we’re careening down the road on bare axle. It’s a white-knuckle, Looney Tunes ride, except that it’s not funny. It’s not my practice to state empirically measurable things without an empirical measure. I’ve not seen any polls on public confidence in T&T’s national institutions in effectively tackling violent crime; but it seems clear enough from the alarmed tone of the national conversation that citizens have little confidence in any of them to do so.
The national security leadership communicates responses and reassurances so poorly, that it seems short on direction and ideas. The Government of Dr Keith Rowley comes across as overly defensive, uninspiring and short of direction on crime fighting. Business leaders seem desperate and reactive; and in the past week some have called for a resumption of judicial hangings.
At a time that our leaders needed to soothe our concerns and fears, they have been all over the place. If the composition of T&T’s legislature and its political realities had been different, the Rowley Government would long ago have faced and lost a motion of no confidence over its handling of crime.
Let us therefore give Jack his jacket. We must commend Rowley and his colleagues from the Caribbean Community for taking the steps towards drawing up a regional action plan to tackle violent crime. The start of it is a Caricom Secretariat symposium, “Violence as a Public Health Issue – The Crime Challenge”.
At the leaders’ panel discussion yesterday at the Hyatt Regency, the Barbados prime minister Mia Mottley laid out the thinking rather neatly. The flow of guns and criminal activity occurs across borders, and therefore the people at the coalface – such as border patrol and customs – need to know and talk to each other. That is one aspect of what the leaders hope will be a wide-ranging plan for addressing violent crime, which is a problem that’s been getting bigger in all of the countries.
Caribbean small island states show up near the top of lists of murder rates per capita. The overall numbers may be minuscule compared to other countries such as Mexico, but their low populations exaggerate their figures and the effects on their societies. Five murders in St Lucia are felt more acutely than 50 in El Salvador.
I listened in on the symposium right to its Day One lunchtime finish on or about 1.30 p.m., and while there were incisive contributions, they did not make the public health case as strongly and convincingly as I expected. Hopefully that will come out in the final plan. More persuasive was the opportunity cost argument from St Lucia Prime Minister Philip Pierre and others, that money spent on national security is money that could have been allocated to education.
Guns were a big theme, and the United States was called out by several prime ministers for not doing enough to stem the flow across borders. Guns feed gang warfare, a major cause of violent murders.
Jamaica (as is usually the case) recorded the highest number of murders in the Caribbean – 1,489 last year. The breakdown from the first quarter of 2023 – January 1 to March 31 – shows that 67 per cent were gang-related. Those listed as “interpersonal” – fights and confrontations that resulted in killings – accounted for 22 per cent. The cause could not be established in seven per cent of the cases.
Jamaica’s Andrew Holness said one of the most popular weapons of war in his country was now the AR-15, a favourite of America’s pro-gun crowd. It used to be the AK-47; a weapon first made in the Soviet Union, and one of the most popular firearms in the world.
Holness and Mottley drilled down into the cultural drivers of violence. “Responses that use violence and force to resolve conflict have become cultural,” Holness complained. Our societies are governed more by hot-headedness, and social media has desensitised us.
Mottley, while acknowledging that people had a right to freedom of speech, suggested that “Caribbean music denigrating women and promoting guns” contributed to a cultural and social environment that glorified violence.
Caricom citizens have even lower faith in the regional institution than in their governments. Caricom is often worse than anyone else at communicating its gains. This is a big opportunity to address a major concern.
The author is a media consultant. More at oringordon.com