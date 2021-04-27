Creating survival systems

During an interview at his office in Georgetown in 1990, the then-governor of the Bank of Guyana told me how his staff would go “to the streets”, sometimes twice a day, to buy foreign exchange.
Pat Mathews said this had become the norm. There was this street, in the middle of Georgetown, which had been rechristened “Wall Street” because it is there that a good deal of the foreign exchange transactions were taking place at that time.
At 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. people would line up for what looked like miles, changing money among themselves, or going into haberdashery stores, selling their sterling, US or Canadian dollars. Their remittances from relatives and friends became a vital part of the financial lifeblood of their country. Almost none of it was going through the formal system, and the authorities were left powerless to take any kind of action to stop it.
The term itself became a part of the lexicon among observers and commentators in the West Indian communities across north America, in understanding the survival modes which had become accepted.
Such activity led in quick time to the licensing of “cambios”, first in Guyana, and then in other countries across the region.
Cikiah Thomas, who is now a leading figure in the Canadian reparations movement, remarked one day at Centennial College in Toronto that Pearnel Charles’ mother was “a higgler”. He celebrated that fact. Mr Charles, a member of the then-Opposition Jamaica Labour Party, had just been released after spending 283 days in detention, during the period of political turbulence and violence at the time.
A higgler is described as someone who “travels around selling small items”, or “an itinerant peddler, a person who haggles or bargains”.
Such persons, mainly women, formed a critical element in the small business trade, and were prominent in Jamaica for decades. This, in part, led to the flourishing of what then became known as the “suitcase trade” across the region. Guyanese women could be found at Piarco International Airport, negotiating with passengers bound for Georgetown, to help them take on board their cargo. They had come to shop here, taking back supplies of one kind or another, for sale on the streets back in their homeland. It was relatively prosperous business while it flourished during the 1980s, but concerns about the increasing drug trade put severe dents into these operations later on. Haitian women had stations at strategic points in St Maarten/St Martin, where they sold pieces of their country’s emblematic art. They would come and go, on weekly rotations.
These are some of the myriad ways in which ordinary people across the region found the means by which to make a living. They were operating on their own and outside of the dependency on the state apparatus. This, then as now, is proving incapable of addressing the essential needs of too many people, at or behind the margins. There was that period when Panama by way of Curacao, constituted another run, for the suitcase traders, the “higglers”. And it was, as usual, female-dominated.
It is into such a tradition that we must place the explosion of the “PH” phenomenon in Trinidad and Tobago. In the early 1970s, the late Wilton Hinds was the Member of Parliament for Laventille. Throngs of his constituents, young men doing the “PH” trade to and from Port of Spain and “Up the Hill”, would descend on his office on Queen and Edward streets to protest “police harassment”. No taxis were going to such places as Mapp Lands, Village Council Street, Celestine Drive, Block 22 and Snake Valley on that side; or Mango Alley, Upper Pashley Street and Pelican Extension, on the other side. There still aren’t. And in so many communities which have come into existence, in almost every district in the country, it is the “PH” phenomenon which moves people to and from.
Indeed, just in the Port of Spain area alone, on routes such as Morvant, San Juan, St James and St Ann’s, it is difficult to get a taxi during off hours. After dark, in all too many instances, it is “PH”. Regular taxi-drivers in many cases appear to have ceded territory to the “PH” trade.
Governments over these last five decades have simply watched the mushrooming of an industry created by the expanding need to make a living, and the requirement for persons to get to and from. All and sundry attempts to find a way to tackle it have come to naught. A serial lack of will, a failure of imagination has prevailed.
One minister with responsibility in the previous government made bold to declare he was going to “legalise” the trade. The current minister with that in his portfolio was heard to say the other day “you can’t legalise something that is illegal”. But his colleagues, in this same administration, have done essential that, on the marijuana question.
In the meantime, from the imperative of basic, fundamental needs having to be met, the people will continue to point the way.
—Andy Johnson is
a veteran journalist