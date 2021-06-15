Crime and the Arms Trade Treaty

On February 9, 2015, the T&T Government won a bid to host the secretariat of the international Arms Trade Treaty. On the way to this decision, the country won the endorsement of the group of countries in what is called the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).
This country’s diplomats at the UN in New York, in a team led by Eden Charles, spearheaded negotiations involving diplomats from other Caricom states, in finalising the arrangements for the adoption of this treaty. It had been agreed and entered into force in December 2014. The country’s bid to host the secretariat for this endeavour was supported by a majority of the countries in the Western Hemisphere.
One local ngo, the Women’s Institute for Alternative Development, was among those collaborating with the Government for the accomplishment of this ambition. T&T was among those reportedly advocating for the promulgation of a “strong, robust and effective ATT.” We were reportedly “well aware of the negative impact the illicit trade in small arms and light weapons has,” on this country as well as the other Caricom states, and the rest of the wider Caribbean.
Established in July 2006, after years of discussions and information-gathering from a task force led by T&T’s Lance Selman, the Caricom Implementing Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS), signed an MoU with another multilateral agency known as the Small Arms Survey. This ceremony took place on January 13, 2021.
Speaking at the virtual signing ceremony, SAS director Daniel de Torres said it was necessary, “as the region embarks on an ambitious roadmap to tackle the illicit arms trade its impacts” across the region. IMPACS Acting Executive Director, Barbadian Lt Col Michael Jones, said it was necessary to “do all we can to stop gun trafficking that fuels violence by criminal organisations and negatively impacts the region’s sustainable development.”
No moves have apparently been made yet to go ahead with the establishment of the ATT Secretariat on T&T soil. There is mutual institutional hostility between the administration in office since August 2015, and the one which won the bid for the location of such a facility here.
The T&T murder toll remains essentially intractable, with 169 killings as at the start of the week, the vast majority of them committed with handguns. In this space last week, we reported on the 18th homicide for this year in St Vincent and the Grenadines.
The victim in that case was shot about the body. In Barbados, the authorities were worrying about increasing gun violence, with the shooting death of a police officer who sought to foil a robbery. In St Lucia the prime minister was appealing to young men to embrace alternatives to gang culture.
The increasing ease with which so-named “small arms and light weapons” now characterise the chosen lifestyle of growing numbers of West Indian youth makes a mockery of all these attempts at providing sustainable alternatives.
Government officials in Barbados were seeking to make the presumed direct links with the expansion of the gun culture and aspects of the urban culture, said also to be direct imports from T&T. The Barbados Today newspaper quoted culture activist Sean “Apache” Carter to the effect that “freestyle medley” was “merely another episode from a fast-growing movement within underground Barbadian dancehall music, that glorifies derogatory, unwholesome violence and violent music.”
Mr Carter is head of the Barbados Association of Creatives and Artists. He has identified direct links between “underground” movements in T&T, Barbados and other countries in the region in which the glorification of violent lifestyles is becoming more prevalent. Whereas the authorities there are now honing in on it, he decries it as “hypocritical,” in the face of the fact that such music has been receiving “significant airplay” on some of the most popular FM stations in Barbados.
In the meantime, the ambitions behind the T&T move to go for the establishment of Arms Trade Treaty, for the local sitting of the enabling secretariat, and the IMPACS-SAS MoU, remain largely unrealised.
As announced by Lt Col Jones, the partnership aims to work together “to reduce illicit firearms violence throughout Caricom states.” It will strive also to be “better able to implement relevant measures to disrupt firearms trafficking while strengthening efforts to combat criminality.”
Such is the state pan-Caribbean affairs today, with less-than-encouraging signs anywhere on the horizon, for positive outcomes, whether singularly or in-group.
• Andy Johnson is
a veteran journalist