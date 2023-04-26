News of our king last week came as a shock. I’m not referring to the British monarch. While the world prepares to tune in to King Charles’ ceremonious ascent to the throne, we in T&T should zone in on the once and forever-dubbed King David. Unlike the aloof, distant King Charles who is safely tucked away behind the walls of Buckingham Palace, David Rudder remains accessible to us: both the man and the music. Rudder once again proved his accessibility last week when he revealed quite openly that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
In our current era of unashamed self-promotion, Rudder’s admission of being diagnosed with Parkinson’s could easily be seen by those who don’t know any better as an attempt to encourage attendance at Rudder 7.0, his last full concert on May 6 to commemorate his 70th birthday. Thankfully, we know better.
Through witty lyrics and catchy rhymes, Rudder’s music invites us to be aware of injustice and take action. One of his most famous songs, “Madman’s Rant”, written over 30 years ago, has proved timeless not just for its rhythm, but also its relevance to our present-day crime-plagued society.
At least two things are prominent in “Madman’s Rant”—politicking and corruption. Often, the two go hand in hand, but this is a conversation for another time. In what might be considered a rant of my own, I’ve put some of Rudder’s most iconic lyrics into conversation with current events, with the hope of awakening our own socio-political consciousness and possibly even improving how we approach crime-fighting policy.
Vote for we and we will set you free!
Anywhere you turn somebody chanting to we
But somebody promising more police car
Somebody going to take the country far.
Should it be any surprise that Rudder identifies politics at the centre of a spiralling crime situation? Everything is all about politics, after all. Last week, criminologist Prof Ramesh Deosaran made the direct link between adversarial politics and crime policy-making. The kind of adversarial politics was apparent when Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, in the aftermath of the crime symposium which prompted Deosaran’s comments, promised to make home invasions a specific criminal offence with a penalty of 25 years in jail.
While KPB at least suggested something different, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley insisted that change wouldn’t bring about change. Specifically, he argued that a change in National Security Minister would not deter criminals. A fair point. However, a change in minister would at least bring someone with new ideas and a vision. I still don’t know what Minister Fitzgerald Hinds’ vision for national security is. Do we even take national security seriously enough to commit time to having a vision?
Not only is our country not going far, we seem to be going nowhere fast. The latest statistics place T&T as having the sixth highest crime rate per 100,000 people worldwide. While our political leaders are already attempting to capitalise on the spiralling crime situation, come the next general election we should be particularly perceptive of parties with a concrete, precise and manageable crime-fighting plan. Anything short of that and we may as well be the madman “spread out on a wall”.
Somebody promising natural law
Die like a yogi, end all the war
Seek inner peace, end all the pain
De same woman promising to go down again.
Our vikey-vie, as my mother would say, means of implementing policies that eventually fail continues to be evident in our ineffective crime plan. The events surrounding former police commissioner Gary Griffith’s contract coming to an end, as well as the appointment, later on, of Erla Harewood-Christopher were mired in suspicions of political interference.
The lack of transparency involving the appointment process further fuelled the questionable appointment of who to date has made headlines for being the first woman CoP and calling for divine intervention as an actual crime-fighting plan.
The questionable appointment of the CoP further raises an eyebrow when we consider that she is 59 years old, one year short of the retirement age. While the law allows for an extension of her term, little has been done and achieved during her time as CoP to even justify the initial appointment.
Somebody clean out the weed well fast
But somebody letting the cocaine pass.
As much as the Police Service is preoccupied with cleaning up our crime-ridden streets, there must also be awareness to clean up what is going on inside the TTPS walls.
Just last week, two of nine police officers detained as part of an investigation into allegations of extortion were charged.
The men, dressed in police wear, were caught on video allegedly taking cash from a business place. This is only the most recent example of why crime is so pervasive because even within the Police Service, there are people engaged in criminal activity.
Earlier this year, eight officers were arrested for firearm possession for the purpose of trafficking and “misbehaviour” in public office. It was under former CoP Griffith that the Firearm User’s Licence (FUL) probe was started.
Not only are a select few police officers making our already bad crime situation worse, customs officers have been previously found to be complicit in allowing illegal guns to pass through ports. In July 2022, Minister Hinds revealed that there are approximately 12,000 illegal firearms in T&T. In the aftermath of Hinds’ revelation, a senior customs officer confirmed, under anonymity, that “there are certainly people in the system doing illegal things”.
But no time to give up, brother; no time to quit!
While it’s easy to despair about our current crime situation, we can’t resort to being like the madman. More than a rant is needed, and it needs to target what is happening in Parliament, the streets, the TTPS, and our borders. Anything short of this and we’ll be rudderless.
—Author Jarrel De Matas is a PhD candidate and teaching associate, Department of English, College of Humanities and Fine Arts, University of Massachusetts, Amherst.