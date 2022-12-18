Crime’s gender difference

Interviewer: So, it seems you want to do this again, where I am interviewing you, the writer of this column, and yet we are the same person. You did it to introduce Beematie last time. Are you doing a next Beematie again?
JP: No, there is no Beematie this time. Just you interviewing me.
Interviewer: What is the focus? There must be some specific topic you want to address again, and using this style to reinforce.
JP: Today I want you to interview me on my experience as a woman with crime in Trinidad. Sometimes when we talk about crime and the faceless numbers, it becomes easier to ignore. Once it is more personal, once it is someone’s story, it becomes more real and close to home.
Interviewer: Hasn’t crime been discussed ad nauseam, though? Most columnists have already discussed it from various angles. I mean, it is football time, Christmas time and almost full Carnival time. It is the Monday after the World Cup final. Hopefully the team you are supporting—France, Les Bleus—would have beaten Argentina and retained the title. How about we discuss something lighter?
JP: That is the point, though. I do not want us to only focus on Christmas and Carnival as we are wanting to do and bury our heads and ignore the background reality. We have to keep on talking about it and raising the red flag. What we do is forget, then we reach a next milestone, and we go “oh gosh, this crime situation real bad”. Then we ignore and forget again.
We are going towards 600 murders by the end of this year and the trajectory of more next year. I live here, I am not leaving—at least not at this time anyway. I was working and living in other countries, and I chose to come back to my home country. I do not want to see it reduced to a place of adverse travel advisories, a place where even Trinidadians living abroad are hesitant about coming back for a holiday. They see the news and hear about the constant killings, and call to ask if it is even safe to return for one week for a bake and shark and doubles. I do not want it reduced to a place where the recurrent discussion is who is leaving next, who is escaping to another country for their safety and the safety of their family.
Interviewer: Did something happen recently where you were directly affected?
JP: Nothing different happened. And that is the issue. The waiting. There are the gang-related killings and drug-related murders. There are the inside jobs. But then there are the bystander repercussions. There are the businesspersons being directly targeted. There are the opportunistic crime situations where handbags are grabbed, and persons assaulted. There are the protective services’ rogue elements who collude with the criminals, and are only exposed when they get caught by chance in the mess. It feels like a waiting game with a perennial background of fear that you or your close family member will be next.
Interviewer: You alluded to a gender difference before. Do you think crime is a different experience as a woman?
JP: So much more different. As women, we are affected disproportionally. We may not be targeted differently, but we are extra vulnerable in all aspects. We are the mothers who have to bury our sons. We are the matriarchs who have to pull our families together after it has been sliced apart by crime. We are the victims of intimate partner violence. But mainly, we are the ones who have to fear more and change our lifestyle to reduce the risks.
As women, we can’t go walking by ourselves, even a mini hike or small walk up a hill or savannah that used to be a norm a few years ago. We stay indoors more, especially after it gets dark. When driving home after a lime, checking in when you reach to your home is a necessity since there is a fear of what could have happened on the way. When driving home one has to always check to see if any car is following.
Just being outside in your yard after hours, there is a risk, and one has to be on alert for any strange persons walking along the road. And no matter what, we are physically weaker than men and we are at extra risk which we know and feel.
The crime gender difference in vulnerability is palpable in every aspect of our lives. Normal life has been severely curbed. And once we ignore and forget, we migrate slowly to a dysfunctional new normal. We accept we have to live like this. We accept nothing will change. I am a sensible, non-paranoid grown a** (but young) woman, and I still have no choice but to live with this fear-restrictive lifestyle.
Interviewer: So, what can we all do about this?
JP: I am starting with a reminder of a taste, smell and feel, of that constant background fear. A home is supposed to be a refuge of comfort and safety. Right now, our home, our country, is far from safe. And that, in the midst of football, Christmas and Carnival, is the saddest thing.
—Dr Joanne F Paul is a paediatric emergency medicine lecturer with The UWI and a member of TEL institute.