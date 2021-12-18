Crisis, Chaos and Freedom

If we do not know the endpoint of an event, how do we move towards it? What do you do when deep-seated tiredness steps in—a place where you are past the breaking point emotionally, physically, socially and spiritually?
The unrelenting drumbeat of Covid-19 brings personal sadness. The bad news never ceases. The isolation and the fear tighten around us. We are exhausted. How to feel when we see 328 persons have died in the first 15 days of December? Or when our daily new cases cross 1,000 per day? The virus efficiently finds those not vaccinated or have compromised immune systems.
What should be our response now that our funeral homes are overwhelmed, and there are few available beds in our hospitals? The health system is swamped. This week, frank admissions from the health authorities and frontline doctors testified to this reality. After 20 months of unrelenting stress, our doctors are exhausted and demoralised. We even saw local newspaper stories from recovering patients about the failing capacity of our system. Overseas, the Omicron variant is surpassing the Delta because of its superior transmission rate. Even though apparently a milder variant, it will still strain our hospital capacity. Will we manage it any better, given our underlying comorbidities?
Nine PAHO countries have reported the presence of Omicron; do we think it will not arrive here? Or that if it does, would it mean that our health leaders are negligent? When we heard Watson Duke say he was in good health one day and sick the next, did we think he was up to his usual tricks? What about our Miss World entrant, Jeanine Brandt, who tested positive in Puerto Rico one day after reporting that she felt well? The incubation period—the time between infection and symptoms—now appears to be shortening. Can we connect these new dots? What does this mean for us?
We do not face an individualistic challenge; managing the effects of the virus calls us to think and act for the common good. We have not been able to do so since March 2020. We remain a divided people facing a challenge that requires unity at the societal level. Those vaccinated six months ago now seek a booster because we feel exposed anew. It is not that vaccines do not work, but the disease is morphing, and our knowledge base must play catch-up. This situation reminds me of the challenges of commercial baking and the constant tweaking of the recipes because of the different consistencies of wheat harvests. We complicate the work of the scientists when we allow mutations to flourish because we do not wish to take the small victories. The virus is a form shifter, requiring continuously redesigned tactics.
Those who argue for “natural immunity” enabled by infection ignore the significant risks of severe illness and possible death. They overlook the lingering effects—“long Covid”—despite the recent televised testimonial by a recovering patient.
Conspiracy theories depend on a profoundly negative assessment of human motivation, which is antithetical to Christian belief, even though others choose to believe them. They pit the rights of the individual against the common good, sidestepping questions that advance the community. Adopting an adversarial stance, they inhibit the possibility of cooperative enquiry.
Some believe the virus presents no real threat to Christians because the blood of Jesus is mighty. Sadly, this position finds little support in the Bible’s teaching. Paul’s advice about “a little wine for our stomachs” sake was medical wisdom. Jesus’s blood is powerful, and God has also given us science and doctors. Some illnesses, like diabetes, cannot be cured, but we can live everyday lives with medical management. Changing medicines is a known factor.
Others quote Paul’s words as a defence against mandates and church restrictions. They miss that Paul pointed out that the then “hesitants” had a knowledge problem. They did not understand that idols or what we ate were of no significance in Christian theology. Paul and Jeremiah do not teach that our conscience is an inviolable guide, always leading us correctly. Paul did not appeal to conscience in the Corinthians discussion but laid out reasons for his advice. Jeremiah describes our impulses as desperately wicked.
Why are we trying to figure out what good, right, sensible and caring things to do? In many other instances, we would not argue that conscience is a reliable guide. We have speed limits on roads, and we do not tell people to drive at the speed your conscience tells you to. Conscience may not be the best argument for anyone’s moral behaviour. What (a vaccine) goes into us does not defile us; it is what emerges from our hearts.
Sacrificial love for others is more important than individual liberty. For Paul, the motivator is the building-up of the community in love, to care for others. If non-Christian neighbours see Christians as people for whom the rules do not apply, or as people for whom the well-being of the wider community is irrelevant, their tolerance for Christian beliefs is likely to wane.
Vaccines are not the only strategy. We cannot beat the coronavirus one booster at a time. We need to continue all we now do. The country also needs to build systems and enact policies that protect the health of entire communities, especially the most vulnerable ones. The vaccines slow the infections and provide the necessary breathing space and funds.