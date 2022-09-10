Critical US Elections

Never have US midterm elections been so important to the wider world. What seemed previously impossible is now a reality. American democracy is today under threat. And from within!
Ironically, the danger is from the Republicans, the party of Abraham Lincoln who led the Unionist North against the secessionist Confederate South and succeeded in preserving a unified country after the Civil War of 1861-65. Today, experts say a modern-day civil war is possible, as some members of the Republican Party “stoop toward embracing white supremacy.”
In these midterm elections, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate will be contested, as well as 39 state and gubernatorial elections. Currently, the Senate has 50 Republicans, 48 Democrats and two Independents; the House of Representatives, 219 Democrats and 211 Republicans with five vacancies.
Historically, the president’s party does poorly in midterm elections. In 21 midterms since 1934, it registered gains only twice in both the Senate and the House. As this year started, all forecasts indicated a “shellacking” for Democrats come November. President Joe Biden’s approval rating had sunk to the low forties.
But things are changing. One significant factor is Donald Trump, whose grip on the Republican party has grown stronger and who could have the party’s nomination for the White House in November 2024—unless things change in midterm elections 2022.
There are signs of a turn. Last week a new poll in The Wall Street Journal showed Democrats leading with 47 per cent, while Republicans lagged with 44 per cent support—a major shift over the past few months. Biden’s job-approval ratings have also improved.
What happened? Firstly, transmitted live, the public hearings of the January 6 committee confirmed that Donald Trump, refusing to accept he had lost the election, planned the march on the Capitol and had a direct role in fomenting violence. He summoned the mob and encouraged the attack. Trump was informed many in the crowd were armed, but still exhorted them onwards, telling the Secret Service: “I don’t effing care they have weapons. They’re not here to hurt me.” He wanted to join the march but was prevented by his security.
The people heard Trump was repeatedly told by his own officials that the 2020 election was not stolen. The president and others pressured Republican state officials, but failed to overturn Biden’s victory in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia. They also assembled slates of fake electoral college members to vote for Trump in seven swing states. They wanted vice-president Mike Pence to discard Biden’s electoral college votes and replace them with the Trump fake ones. But Pence refused, rioters chanted “hang Mike Pence” and Trump said he “deserves it”.
The American people absorbed it all. Then recently, the Supreme Court’s conservative judges appointed by Donald Trump assisted by the Republican-led Senate, rejected the decades-old law granting women’s right to abortion. Today, all across America, women are mobilised against a ruling which takes away the “freedom over their own bodies”. Support is draining from the Republicans.
The people have also seen President Joe Biden’s performance improve. He started the summer lacking legislative achievements. Now he has congressional approval for infrastructure funding, gun legislation, “the most notable in decades”, expansion of NATO, and funding for high-tech manufacturing. Most outstanding is his Inflation Reduction Act which will reduce US emissions by 31-44 per cent. It provides nearly $400 billion in tax credits and subsidies for clean energy programmes for homes, electric vehicles and utilities; and for investments in clean energy, including wind, solar, nuclear fusion and green hydrogen.
The nation has also witnessed the latest factor, again involving Donald Trump. The former president had illegally taken away boxes of classified documents from the White House, recently retrieved by the FBI and the US Department of Justice.
Trump could be charged for crimes related to national security, mishandling of government material and obstruction of justice. “Felonies with potential sentences of many years in prison,” says Bradley Moss, specialist lawyer in national security. But a Trump-appointed judge, Aileen Cannon, has now delayed investigations, having allowed Trump’s request for a court official to review thousands of documents. Most legal experts, including Trump’s former attorney-general Bill Barr, repeatedly say the ruling is “patently wrong”. This could further turn public opinion against the former president.
In light of the above, things could go very well for Democrats in November. In a recent NBC poll, voters say the threat to democracy is their major concern. Other polls show independent voters moving away from the Republicans, and the majority of Trump-backed candidates faring badly in wider voter support and fund-raising capacity. Meanwhile, Trump seems “less like a formidable former president energetically planning his comeback, and more like a pathetic, unhappy 76-year-old man, shouting into the wind,” says Financial Times columnist Jemmima Kelly, analysing Trump on his failing social media platform.
Wins by Democrats in November would help the Republican party disentangle itself from the stranglehold of Donald Trump. It would restore strength to American democracy, absolutely necessary for stability in a world threatened by growing authoritarianism. These are critical US elections.