Critical years squandered

Six years ago, at the start of his first term, I insisted the Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, understand the juncture at which he had arrived in office.
I warned, “success in government is now more critical than at any other time in our history”; that the nation was facing three fundamental problems that could completely upend whatever little civilisation we are building in Trinidad and Tobago.
These three worsening issues are an economy fundamentally challenged by global developments devastating our traditional sources of indispensable foreign revenue; the nation’s decades-long social decay producing threatening phenomena in homes, communities, streets and schools, making this a combustible society; and ingrained institutional dysfunctionality denying the nation the efficiency needed for a competitive world and cheating citizens of their just due.
I soon recognised we had “an administration totally inadequate to the challenges before us”. Six critical years have been squandered with Dr Rowley at the helm.
Leading economist Dr Ralph Henry recently “conveyed his sense of deep foreboding about the social and economic state of the country”, conveying a sense of “real hell” to come. This echoes the warning by Dr Marlene Attzs that Trinidad and Tobago is “hurtling towards a social and economic catastrophe of unimaginable proportions”. I have already described that sense of “terminality” hovering over the country’s economy and society.
Over the last six years, we have seen a global energy revolution permanently decimating national income. Last Monday, Rowley himself talked of the almost $20 billion drop in energy earnings in 2016. For five years thereafter, the revolution intensified from technological developments: fracking producing a shale bonanza for America; Big Data and Artificial Intelligence providing vast successes in oil exploration and a global glut; and renewable energy and electric vehicles improving by leaps and bounds. Depressed national revenue continued.
Borrowings and our savings kept this country afloat. Total debt now stands at $122.19 billion or 82.7 per cent of GDP. An estimated US$6 billion of reserves have been used up, including from the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund. And all mainly for consumption. In spite of the crying need, Dr Rowley made no investment to improve the country’s earning capacity. Indeed, as late as this year’s budget, he and his finance minister, Colm Imbert, both intellectually ossified by oil, were still peddling hope, speculating about “increasing energy exports”, Rowley repeating vacuously on another occasion recently, “we need the money, we need the oil”.
What makes this irresponsibility most scandalous is the world has been gradually exiting oil and gas, including Oil Majors operating here. Last Monday, BHP Billiton became the latest to signal its departure, joining BP and Shell along with Total, Eni, Exxon and Chevron—all “selling away billions of dollars of oil and gas assets”, raising the spectre of “stranded” fields I have repeatedly warned about. Now a landmark assessment by 234 international scientists says the world faces “hell on earth” even if the global economy is de-carbonised rapidly. The International Energy Agency has now called for an end to all new oil and gas exploration and investment from this year if the world is to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.
Dr Henry reminds us of the need to generate foreign exchange. Indeed never has diversification for new foreign earnings been so critical. We need US dollars to buy almost everything we use in our homes, schools, factories, offices, seas and roads. And our foreign reserves, saviour of our economy, accumulated before 2015, have been dropping disastrously without earned replenishment, from US$10 billion in 2015 to below US$5 billion at present. And in all this time, this Government has done nothing to develop new foreign earnings.
Then lo and behold, last Tuesday, the prime minister said “diversification is now urgently needed”. Well, well! For the past six years, this man found “diversification” an “annoying” word! But Dr Rowley is also obviously afraid of his legacy, because the “great abdicator” was again seeking to blame the people, “gaslighting” them as an Express editorial says. He complained his Sandals project and the Patrick Manning aluminium smelter effort were abandoned because of people’s “downright foolishness”! Isn’t it the democratic right and duty of citizens to raise concerns about transparency, accountability and environmental threats? And does a diversification plan for an entire economy comprise one tourism project and a gas-dependent smelter? Dr Rowley “has betrayed an astonishing lack of understanding of economic diversification”, says the Express editorial. And why for six years did he not resume the smelter project as he had promised since 2015? Was it the shortage of natural gas, the lowest production in 16 years, attained during his tenure inadequate for the massive electricity a smelter needs?
The prime minister cannot hide. Had he truly led the nation in the last six years, we would now be on our way to a new economy, with new earnings from new revenue streams. Today there is nothing but a yawning emptiness; and that feeling of “terminality” hanging over this beleaguered country.
As prime minister, Dr Keith Rowley has squandered six of this nation’s most critical years.