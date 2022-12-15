Cruel and compassionate

FOOTBALL is a cruel sport—just ask Brazil fans like Quincy, Fowl and Rocky.
But there are enough compassionate moments all around the ball that keep us cherishing the beautiful game, which is at its most perfect and unpredictable at the World Cup.
Where a 35-year-old maestro named Messi put on an exhilarating exhibition that added to the archives of the 22nd World Championship, which is already one for the ages. With the supreme talent of his generation ensuring himself another chance to place the ultimate prize in his trophy cabinet, with a display of twinkle-toed artistry that had his opponents kicking at air.
On a Tuesday night in Lusail, in the most out-of-place country and time of year for the Copa Mundial, Messi showed that his mastery was special anywhere and anytime on Planet Earth.
This wasn’t just about Argentina and their imperious leader, though; the first semi-final also featured an adversary punching way above its weight, Croatia, with a population of less than four million, making it to a second consecutive semi.
Led by another little dynamo in Luka Modric, the gallant Croats took the game to the Albiceleste early on, passing and probing for an opening... but it wasn’t their day.
More cruelty!
Croatia departed with the scalp of the ante-post favourite in the quarter-finals, sending Brazil home amidst a TikTok trove of heckle, anyone who opposed the five-time champs delighting at their demise.
And while the viewing party at Gary’s house graciously applauded Modric as he left the contest late on that rainy afternoon in Port of Spain, they savoured another highlight in the amazing career of Lionel Messi, on the biggest stage of all.
Three weeks after their odds tumbled following one of the many shocks of the tournament, with Saudi Arabia shaking them into life in their initial outing, Argentina put their heads down, their skipper taking advantage of any space to score himself, or make a pinpoint pass, one of which against the Netherlands is still being analysed for its angular precision.
Leaving Argentina awaiting the outcome of the second semi-final, where the defending champions scraped past the giant killers in Qatar, the Atlas Lions of Morocco, who stood victorious over many a more illustrious rival. Led by an unheralded head coach in Walid Regragui, who took up his job less than three months before the opening kick-off on November 20.
First it was Belgium, followed by Spain, then Portugal, another multiple-Ballon d’Or winner of our time in Cristiano Ronaldo being left to rue the vagaries of World Cup football in 2022, when nobody was even guaranteed a place past the first round.
Germany can attest to that, Japan topping Group E ahead of Spain, with the four-time World Champs packing their bags, while Morocco, the darlings of Africa, finished in front of Croatia and Belgium in Group F to set up a Round of 16 clash with 2010 champs Spain. And if you don’t score in regulation time, you’re left to beat the goalie at 11 paces... and it’s harder than it looks.
A cruel way to be eliminated! And while they may be still crying in Madrid, tell that to the masses in Marrakesh and Casablanca who are enjoying the thrill of a lifetime.
All the way to tomorrow’s third-place playoff, justifying for millions FIFA’s decision to bring the World Cup to the Middle East, thanks to Sepp Blatter, Jack Warner and the other well-intentioned members of the FIFA executive committee who let their hearts rule their pockets.
While Morocco climbed into the final four, Brazil was left to count down to 24 years without a World Cup, which is the joint-longest The Selecao has gone between titles, Pele and Company’s masterclass of 1970 not being reproduced—at a far lesser standard—until 1994.
Brazilian fans have been grieving since 2002—so it will be the same time-span when the World Cup comes around again in USA, Mexico and Canada in 2026.
It’s been a lot longer than that for jolly old England, who had another good chance to progress from the quarter-finals but didn’t take their scoring opportunities against the French.
The English could claim that the Brazilian referee in last Saturday’s showdown made more dodgy decisions than Lawrence Duprey, just ask Bukayo Saka who was taken down from behind 25 seconds before France scored their first goal.
But others would say England were awarded two penalties, which put Harry Kane among the band of the most-jeered losers at the greatest show, his second spot kick only now landing on Mars, according to one of the countless cartoons.
Except for the quartet who made it to this weekend, others are left to rue what might have been, Brazil’s Tite being chastised for taking off Vinicius rather early against Croatia, replacing him with the ineffective Rodrygo, or Neymar not laying off the ball to the same Real Madrid winger Vini Junior, who had a much better sight of goal midway through the first half.
Talk about cruel!
Suffering English supporters are still cursing Gareth Southgate for bringing on jetlagged Raheem Sterling to replace the mercurial Saka, who had tormented the French defenders, with other selection and tactical decisions by the Three Lions’ manager negating his hold on the job.
All of those “ifs” and “buts” will occupy our thoughts for the next four years—less, actually, thanks to the first “winter World Cup”—of what might or could have been.
And on Sunday, Argentina and France—with Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann leading Les Bleus—will try to keep out of that conversation by lifting the World Cup for the third time at the end of a truly epic edition of football’s grandest showpiece.
—Marlon Miller is an Express news editor.