Cuba’s remarkable and heroic revolution

The funeral of Haiti’s former president Jovenel Moïse is scheduled for today in Cap Haitien, his country’s second city and his own home base.

But in his troubled country, even that event looks precarious.

On Wednesday, locals in Cap Haitien threw stones at the motorised convoy of the national police chief Léon Charles. They were angry that Charles had not prevented Moïse’s killing on July 7, or done more to find the ­culprits.