THE official word that there is community spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in Barbados confirmed what many people had already concluded. Saturday’s announcement by Minister of Health Jeffrey Bostic was inevitable given the rapid rise in positive cases.
Notwithstanding the World Health Organisation’s methodology and definitions on community spread, people on the ground had their own perspective, and it was fixed.
The danger signs have been there for some time. President of the Barbados Association of Medical Practitioners, Dr Lynda Williams, constantly warned about the need for measures to deal with the spread of the virus while respected physician Dr Adrian Lorde, in his weekly social media updates, has been beseeching residents to strictly adhere to the protocols while pinpointing national shortcomings. We have ignored their advice to our own peril.
The government mismanaged the process in some aspects and might even regret its controversial decision to openly welcome holidaymakers from the epicentres of the virus—the United States and Britain—all in the effort to keep the important tourism sector open. In retrospect, the quarantining process for some of those coming from overseas had too many loopholes, which were exploited by people who did not adhere to the regulations.
Then for prime minister Mia Amor Mottley, attorney general Dale Marshall and the Minister of Health, along with a few other people, to get their first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine minus the cameras, and for the public to be told afterwards, was not ideal. This is not the way to build loyalty and influence in an atmosphere where people are uneasy and uncertain.
Nonetheless, the official disclosure by Bostic that there is community spread should cause all people in Barbados to stop any reckless behaviour in this pandemic.
As we await the results from the Caribbean Public Health Agency on whether the United Kingdom variant of the virus is here, we can only hope for the best but should expect the worst. We should be worried since the variant is more easily transmissible and may also be more deadly.
Many Barbadians are already stretched and do not know what their way forward is since Covid-19 has complicated every aspect of life. It has brought economic hardships and widening poverty, as well as mental and physical health challenges. It has also curtailed a safe and speedy return to the classroom and created a digital divide. This multidimensional threat is testing our faith.
The Mottley administration needs to accept there have been mistakes and learn from them, and every Barbadian must stop acting as if we have divine protection against this virus. We don’t.
Let us wear our face masks in public at all times without the directive, rigidly adhere to physical distancing, avoid overcrowding in public spaces and public transport, and consistently practise hand-washing.
We must contain the spread of this invisible enemy.
—Barbados Nation