Curious and curiouser

It is in a word, astounding, that an urgent letter written to the Attorney General on September 27 would be responded to by a second-hand responder in the Parliament on December 16, and only on the basis of the fact that the matter at issue found its way into the public space, this via an article in the Express on December 14.
The Attorney General had been petitioned on September 27, for the second time in a year and half, by one of the country’s prominent attorneys in his capacity as chairman of a team of professionals who constitute a Sentencing Commission in Trinidad and Tobago. The commission itself was established in 2018, born out of an Act of Parliament in October, 2000.
For ease of reference, and for the better understanding of the purport of this commission, it is useful to provide some understanding of the commission’s remit, which is to improve the administration of justice in the society.
Among its major objectives are the following: to conduct research into the administration of justice; to report the results of its research and to make recommendations for improvement; to develop sentencing guidelines, to review those guidelines and to make recommendations regarding maximum penalties, the nature of offences, and the categorisation of those offences relative to their degree of seriousness.
With no response having come from the Attorney General from the letter in April 2019, the commission’s chairman wrote again in September 2020. He said this was being done, quote, “pertinent to all reasonable and sustained efforts to implement our mandate”. It pointed out the urgent need for the members of the commission to get working on their assigned tasks, and the preparatory work which had taken place pursuant to that.
More than two months would pass, with the situation remaining untended, before interested parties moved to have this letter see light of day in the media. The day following its publication on December 14, a question is asked in Parliament by a member of the Opposition in the Senate, and a government minister, not the Attorney General, has a response in hand. The first matter here arising is why did it appear to have taken a public disclosure of the communications between the Attorney General and the commission chairman to generate a response to a matter which was left unanswered for more than 18 months?
Going beyond this, the first issue of substance is that the Attorney General’s response was predicated upon the unresolved matter of suitable accommodation. It is made to appear that the commission was insistent on space in the Waterfront towers, which the Government says is reserved for the civil courts. The government’s position is that the commission turned down an invitation for its members to be housed in the Ministry of the Attorney General. This is not in dispute, with members insisting that such a development would compromise the delicate matter of the commission’s independence from the political directorate.
The commissioners were appointed for a period of three years, that term of office coming to an end in February 2021, two months down the road. They have done nothing substantive to their terms of engagement, over and above having set the stage for how they would wish to operate, in the interest of improving the administration of justice in the country.
The Government’s response, forced into the open, as has been the case, also raises another fundamental issue about the state of public administration in the country, one which also has again been put on the table for significant reform. The Salaries Review Commission was said to be still working out suitable terms and conditions for the members of the commission.
Also, the Attorney General and his senior staff were reported still to be working towards providing the full complement of legal, administrative and support staff, as well as the accompanying organisational structure for the operations of the commission.
Overall, therefore, this issue presents one more illustration of the tedious nature of the workings of the country’s public administration system, and the reasons why so much of it has to be played out in the public, before proper, decisive action is forthcoming.
It just doesn’t have to be that way, and as Independent Senator Anthony Vieira lamented during his promotion of the need to examine the effectiveness of our system of service commissions, we just can’t go on this way.
This aside, the Attorney General might be encouraged to say whether or not the Salaries Review Commission (SRC) had submitted proposals on the emoluments for the commissioners, that the matter had been taken to the Cabinet’s Finance and General Purposes Committee for further deliberations, and what has happened since then.
• Andy Johnson is
a veteran journalist