The killing of the four Fyzabad youths narrated on the soundtrack of the sad stories of their parents is depressing. These young criminals were in their early 20s. But while we scratch our collective heads, we should recall that these are not the first children involved in murders.
In 1993, Prisons Commissioner Michael Hercules was shot in the chest three times when he refused to hand over the keys to his car to two masked shooters. Hercules killed the 21-year-old bandit, but the 19-year-old survived. The very next year, Chuck Attin was 15 years old when, together with an accomplice, he killed two women in Westmoorings. According to newspaper reports, 8,000 persons, including the then-prime minister, attended Hercules’ funeral. On both occasions, there were loud cries for the death penalty. But 29 years later, in 2022, the killings are multiplying, and the age of the offenders remains shockingly low. Why?
The gun is now the weapon of choice. Before 2000, less than a third of the murders were gun-related. By 2006, it had more than doubled (74 per cent), comparable to our Latin American neighbours. More than half (59 per cent) of the victims of fatal firearm assaults were males aged 15-34 years. A UK longitudinal study (Farrington, 2001) supports that a life of crime starts at 14 (when the parents lose influence) and ends around 23 (when romantic interests emerge). These times of maximum acceleration and deceleration in prevalence draw attention to periods in male lives when significant life changes may be occurring that influence offending. More than the hyped single motherhood, spousal conflict significantly influences juvenile delinquency. The quarrels and violence are disruptive to child nurturing.
Prof Selwyn Ryan’s task force (2013) delivered a masterful dissertation on crime and young people. Prophetically, it explained the story of one of the Fyzabad youths: “the educational and financial success achieved by the parents (who sacrificed tremendously) of these Indo-Trinbagonian youth had created a generation of overly indulged young people”. The report also estimated that only ten per cent to 20 per cent of Laventille posed a crime problem.
With little regard for the recommendations of the Ryan report, the Government turbo-charged the LifeSport programme. In May 2014, an Express exclusive revealed that when the latter programme began in 2012, it was allocated TT$6.6 million. Before the programme was stopped, it jumped to TT$113,502,273. An increase of almost TT$107 million. That exclusive fingered one East group as the primary beneficiary. Reportedly, threats to the permanent secretary caused him to flee the country.
In a contemporaneous telling comment, Gary Griffith, the then-National Security Minister, said, “If political parties worked with groups to help them mobilise during election campaigns, that is not my business. It is not an illegal act. My focus is on gangs and specific gang leaders who have access to State contracts and use their profit not to enhance their community and reduce crime, but to use the profit to fuel crime via the importation of illegal drugs and weapons and using naive youths to do their dirty work, upon which they become casualties.” (Express, May 19, 2014.)
In 2019, Mr Griffith and Mr Moonilal belatedly confirmed the existence of a hitherto unknown “top secret” 2014 report that warned of the link between criminal activity, government contracts and suspected gang leaders. However, in 2013, at the opening of the Duncan Street police post, the sitting Prime Minister, Mr Moonilal and Mr Griffith would not confirm the identity of the contractor involved. Acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams did.
Since March 2007, a UN/World Bank report told us that our crime situation is exacerbated by political patronage, whereby some communities are the beneficiaries of poverty-alleviation projects which the community drug supplier often controls.
Deosaran and Chadee (1997) reported, “No ghetto youth has the connections and the resources to import the amount of guns and drugs... on the streets. But most importantly, crimes committed by persons from the ghetto are sensationalised, overemphasised, and whole communities stigmatised, while crimes committed by members of the elite are ignored, not investigated and not subject to prosecution.” Shades of Brad Boyce! It took Justice Herbert Volney 15 years to admit he made a wrong decision. Good legal representation, time and money tip the scale.
Last month in the wake of the La Romaine murders, a “security expert” suggested that our Customs officers turn a blind eye to gun importation (Guardian, September 20, 2022). If the priest could play, who is me? Who pays the blind officers?
Since 2015, the wealthiest one per cent has owned more than the rest of the world’s 99 per cent. In a recent US report, the top one per cent has a third of the wealth while the bottom 50 per cent has two per cent. The Panama Papers tell us the wealthy and politically connected put our money beyond our reach. As Singing Sandra advised, “Only vultures get their fill/ Empty promises is what they hear/ No running water from year to year.”
Where is the political will to stop the rot? The condition of the schools in the depressed areas and the long waits in the public hospitals tell a compelling story of institutionalised neglect. Where is the professional support to counsel and guide parents? How do we disrupt the money trail? Can we strengthen the community elders? Time to stop the carnage.
—Noble Philip
