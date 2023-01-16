We’ve been here before. A new year, a Covid surge in China, travel restrictions on travellers from China to the US and parts of Europe, Carnival on the horizon. While we recently ushered in 2023, we might as well be stuck in 2020. This is because of the recent surges in Covid-19 cases in China at the end of 2022 and the recent finding of the XBB.1.5, the latest sub-variant which has quickly become the dominant strain in the United States.
The Ministry of Health, and by extension the Government has made its position clear. Minister Terrence Deyalsingh was adamant that T&T would not place restrictions on travellers. Our neighbour Guyana has taken a different route. Starting from January 8, 2023, all passengers two years and older originating from China are required to get a Covid-19 test and show negative test results upon departure. Despite measures taken by Guyana, the United States, and parts of Europe to restrict travel to their country by people originating in China, our borders will remain open to all in anticipation of the so-called ‘mother of all Carnivals’.
With the decision made, it is now a matter of damage control of a potential surge locally in the aftermath of Carnival 2023. What may seem like fear-mongering is actually an attempt to present the facts surrounding XBB.1.5 in the hope that we can essentially have our Carnival cake and eat it too even as the Covid-19 sub-variant continues to spread worldwide. Already, Dr Joy St John, Executive Director of the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), has said that several variants responsible for surges in the United States, the United Kingdom, and China have “been circulating in the Caribbean since last year”.
The World Health Organisation has classified XBB.1.5 as the “most transmissible yet” – a cause for concern as Carnival is now in full swing, offering a virtual petri dish for the spread of the sub-variant. As travellers from around the world flock to T&T for the first Carnival season in two years, the threat of XBB.1.5 is looming precariously. Although the spread of XBB.1.5 is currently limited to a few countries, two in particular where it has been recorded deserve immediate attention.
While arrival data by country to T&T for Carnival is non-existent, a problem in itself, the Central Statistical Office (CSO) does provide annual travel figures to our country. Unsurprisingly, Britain and the United States comprise the majority of arrivals when compared to other countries. Without any data specific to Carnival arrivals, I’ll start with the assumption that Britain and the United States also comprise the majority of arrivals for the Carnival season. According to CoV-Spectrum, a website that provides genome data and monitors variants of Covid-19, the United States and Britain contain the most variant sequences of XBB.1.5. You see where I’m going with this. We’re about to welcome visitors from two parts of the world where the XBB.1.5 sub-variant has the most recorded cases.
In the US, XBB.1.5 has risen from four to 40 per cent in December 2022 alone and are now believed to be causing around 70 per cent of new infections. While the severity of the XBB.1.5 is not as fatal as previous variants, its high transmissibility should warrant concern. According to China’s National Health Commission, it was estimated that in the first 20 days of December, approximately 18 per cent of the population contracted the virus. Even more concerning is that the WHO has openly criticised China’s handling of the pandemic by accusing the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention of under-representing hospitalisations and deaths. The spread of XBB.1.5 has been attributed to China’s recent removal of its once stringent zero-Covid policy which included lockdowns of entire cities, border closures, and quarantine at government buildings.
Preliminary research suggests that XBB has a stronger ability to evade immune system barriers offered by vaccines and prior infections. Despite this sub-variant possibly causing less severe illness, being more infectious is still a concern.
So what can we do to prepare for the likelihood of an XBB.1.5 surge? On the ministerial level, vaccinations need to be easily accessible, particularly in urban areas with greater population density and thus a greater chance of transmissibility. At-home testing kits also need to be widely available to improve the recording and tracking of cases.
On the laboratory level, increased genomic sequencing has to ramp up. CoV-Spectrum, which I referred to earlier, is an international database where scientists record new sequences in the hope of spotting new variants and sub-variants. However, this depends on sequencing efforts undertaken by individual countries. To anticipate the spread of XBB.1.5 in T&T as well as track the mutation of this sub-variant and others, our current genome sequencing efforts must remain vigilant and timely.
The ministerial and laboratory responsibilities can only go so far. It is on an individual level where the control of XBB.1.5 can be guaranteed. This involves being up to date with vaccines and boosters. Even if XBB.1.5 can evade immunity easier, some immunity that is guaranteed by vaccines is better than none. Further measures at the individual level include wearing masks properly in indoor spaces, testing if symptoms show up, and staying home if those tests are positive.
XBB.1.5, if only for its high rate of transmissibility, poses a significant threat to our population. The world wasn’t ready for Covid-19 in 2020. This time, let’s not stick our heads in the sand or be caught with our pants down. Being informed and taking responsibility are perhaps our best chances at damage control.
The author is a PhD Candidate & Teaching Associate
Department of English
College of Humanities & Fine Arts
University of Massachusetts, Amherst