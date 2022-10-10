Damage limitation from Govt’s bad week
I’m no Nigel Henry or James Zogby, and social media commentary is neither a poll nor a methodologically precise way of taking the political temperature of a country. But I reckon the Keith Rowley government has sustained some political damage from post-budget comments by Government ministers and MPs.
The strongest reactions of dismay and disappointment I saw came from their supporters. Some said they couldn’t possibly vote for people that out of touch. Of course, when push comes to shove, Disgruntled of Diego will hold her nose and vote in the way she’s always done. But the disappointment in the Government – most notably among its own supporters – was palpable, and was expressively expressed.
The memes have been more brutal than the commentary. And the star of that show has been PNM Member of Parliament Keith Scotland, whose comments about cycling to work and firing up coal pots generated takes that incorporated the heavy rain of the past week. Your imagination can paint an accurate picture, even if you haven’t seen them.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was forced into damage limitation. In an interview with the Express on Friday, he said his own remarks were misunderstood, and some of the others were caused by “microphone troubles”. In a moment I’ll assess his defence, and whether he succeeded in repairing the damage done by the Government’s collective communications brain fade.
Before I do that, and in the unlikely event that you missed everything, here’s a quick recap of prominent people in and around the Government competing to see who could sound the most out-of-touch.
It started at the top, with the PM himself chiding members of the public for choosing to drive at peak times. His point was that crawl traffic burns more gas, so why are you in heavy traffic “for no good reason”?
“To get to work on time”, replied many of his gobsmacked countrymen and women. And in response to a question about whether work from home (WfH) was a solution to the weekday gridlock, he appeared to dismiss it entirely, saying that there was neither the technical infrastructure nor the discipline for it.
Families may have to have kitchen table conversations, Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales said, and decide that, “we can no longer afford to go to the movies twice a week – or three times a week. We may not be able to bake ham every month, or make macaroni pie. We have to cut back, because we may have to re-apportion scarce resources to other important things”.
Ham every month. Mac and cheese a luxury. I don’t even know where to start. I’ll leave it to a well-followed journalist, responding on twitter.
“Bro, it doh even have three good movies coming out at a time, to see all in the same week”. Gonzales does not appear to have his finger on the pulse of the average man and woman.
Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe was unhappy with the reporting of her remarks on the need for citizens to make sacrifices, but a close examination of her comments doesn’t bring her any relief.
“You hear the cries of everybody (wanting) everything right now. What are we prepared to do? What kind of sacrifices are we prepared to make? What kind of investment are we prepared to make now... that the little children who are coming up among us will look forward to?
“Everybody wants everything for nothing. Everybody wants everything but (is) willing to give up nothing.”
Everybody. Everything now. Everything for nothing. Willing to give up nothing. See the problem? Superlatives. Lack of nuance. It is a lazy argument – back-of-the-envelope stuff that she didn’t appear to have spent much time preparing, before her speech at the opening of a community centre a few days after the budget. She actually got off lightly in the reporting.
In his Express interview, the Prime Minister echoed a point made in this space last week.
“Unfortunately, there is a certain amount of clumsiness in how some things are being said. How it is being received is not in the way it is intended to be received. And… the Government would have to take responsibility for that because it is all part of the Government’s communication.”
He wasn’t talking about people who had to drive to work, he said, nor was he talking about all of the workforce when he answered the question about working from home – he meant just the public service.
It’s the most contrite and least sure-footed I’ve seen Rowley. And it didn’t convince. Neither the public nor private sector is monolithic. And what does the absence of the Minister of Digital Transformation from the country have to do with failing to supply a nuanced answer on WfH?
Cudjoe and Gonzales thought they were delivering sobering messages on sacrifice, but what they ended up doing was talking down to people, many of whom look into their food cupboards and see packets of ramen noodles, which is what they can just about afford some of the time. They already know sacrifice.
The problem is more deep-rooted than bad messaging. Our leaders aren’t bad people, or simply folks who’re awful at messaging. They sound like they just don’t get it. Too many in the Government are winging it on important issues. But fundamentally, they seem to have little understanding of the struggles of the people they lead.
