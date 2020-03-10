Damned if you do, damned if you don’t

It seems so much like it’s damned if you don’t and damned even when you do. The Government of Trinidad and Tobago in particular and those in the Caricom grouping in general were being pilloried for allegedly not coming out with a position on the situation in Guyana, long before things were clear enough for anyone outside that country to stake out a position one way or the other.
There are interests on the ground here, on both sides, that have expectations about what should be the outcome of last week’s elections.
From long before anyone could make sense of the vote-counting, in the admittedly convoluted processes regulating the conduct of this exercise, there were numbers being posted on social media proclaiming who had won and by how many votes.
That a T&T government minister made so bold as to declare that the UNC had lost the election, did nothing to inspire confidence in anyone that this Government did not have a horse in the race. He may have been speaking for himself, but the minister’s comment was embarrassing, and ill-advised, to say the least.
There is no gainsaying, however, that on the basis of the sources from which results were being presented, from as early as the morning after, and from whence the calls began coming for the T&T Government to say something adds to the view of an independent observer that both major sides over here appear to be aligned with the major sides over there.
This notwithstanding, there appears to be some logic in the apparent preference of the T&T Government to want to repose its views in the broader Caricom context. We either accept the principle of acting and speaking in concert within the ambit of a regional integration movement or we don’t.
Those who were saying, even after the sitting Caricom chairman had made two statements on the matter, that this voice was silent, were in essence rejecting the positions that were taken.
And to the extent that the Barbados prime minister’s remarks on the weekend were acknowledged in her capacity as the current chair of Caricom, there has been rejection of them. They did not meet with the expectation of others who want fire and brimstone.
One newspaper commentator said on Monday that Caricom’s position was lukewarm and it was belated. He didn’t trouble to consider that this is a situation which still is as fluid as water and that definitive pronouncements appear premature at this stage.
The Caricom position, in line with those of all of the observer missions, is that the declaration of who won and who lost is nullified by the fact that the vote-counting exercise was truncated. They have been steadfast on the point that this process needs to be completed, and until and unless this is accomplished, no purported result can stand.
This was the position adopted by a bi-partisan group of US congressmen on Friday, and by the US president himself, no friend of many of us in this region. And most probably neither of the two combatants in the struggle for political power in Guyana.
It is also the position of the OAS observer mission and the Commonwealth mission, both of which were headed by a former Caricom prime minister.
It is to intentionally disregard the principle of collective action, and the tidiness of seeking to speak with a single voice, unless a particular situation warrants otherwise, to berate what gets described as the silence of Caribbean leaders.
The Caribbean community calls on the electoral officials in Guyana and the representative political parties to work together to achieve a peaceful and lawful completion of the electoral process in Guyana, ensuring the tabulation of the results in all regions using the statement of polls in a transparent manner in the presence of the representatives of political parties and the electoral observers.
So says the first part in the statement which has the Barbados prime minister’s authority in her capacity as current Caricom chairman behind it.
That, and what follows in the full read-out, ought to be strong enough, as a statement of assessment of the matter at hand, in the situation as obtains at present.
Now that the matter is the subject of a high court hearing, anything more prescriptive or definitive would only tend to create more contention, would take away from the need for those involved to be measured, and lead to even more recrimination, unnecessary and contentious name-calling, when the dust settles.