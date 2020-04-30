THIS is when it might get a lot more antsy, but we’ve come too far to turn back now.
Those whose landlords are handing them eviction notices and anyone who is broke and hungry and hasn’t yet collected a Salary Relief Grant definitely won’t agree with the extension to the stay-at-home order. And neither do the Opposition, or that wouldn’t be their name.
Tentatively, 15 days have been added on to the previous release date of April 30; 15 more days without doubles, KFC or a river lime, but just as long with no pay cheque and a box of groceries.
So for the Prime Minister and his Government, it’s damned if you do, damned if you don’t.
No one can deny we’ve done very well with our COVID-19 statistics to date—except for the tragic loss of eight souls—and a very cautious decision has been taken to ensure those numbers don’t take an upward turn if we drop our guard.
Now we’ll try to assist Rocky with more donations for the police youth club; the churches, mosques and mandirs will step up their feeding of the needy; and the pastor demanding his tithes better put that money to good use by giving back to his parishioners.
Even a cheapskate like me has dipped in my long pockets far more than usual to play even a small part in helping those caught by the coronavirus and its fallout. Because there are so many people hurting out there who will be affected even more by this add-on to the lockdown, and the rest of us should sympathise with them and somehow try to ease their pain.
And at the end of this extraordinary passage of time, we can naively wish Trinidad and Tobago will be a kinder and gentler place, where the least among us would always be in our thoughts and we go out of our way to lend a hand.
But there are the cynics who, when the airlines try to do their civic duty and remind us that “we are all in this together”, would in turn point out to Virgin and the rest that when any passenger’s bag weighed in at 51 pounds or a little more, they “were on their own” and had to pay overweight.
Just one of the countless memes in the time of COVID-19, which has also spawned “the Olympics and Super Bowl combined of misinformation”, according to a CNN correspondent reporting last week on the announcement by Facebook to red flag any false news on the virus.
Like the conspiracy theorists who spend their useless time attempting to attach notoriety to the best intentions of Bill Gates, the Microsoft co-founder who is funding about seven different entities trying to develop a vaccine.
But no one needs to encourage most rational people to think twice about what US President Donald Trump is saying and has said right through this ordeal. We can’t even call it comic relief anymore because some have taken his warped advice to their detriment.
Here in Trinidad and Tobago, we have Ian Alleyne and, after his dramatic performances online, the sad joke is that people would rather stay at home and suffer with C-19 than go to one of the treatment centres—an unkind reflection on our dedicated health care personnel who have us in such a favourable position.
Instead of paying any attention to his wasteful histrionics, we should spare a thought for Dez-Ann Romain, “a Trinidad-born woman who was loved and remembered as a stellar educator in New York City”, wrote Express frontline journalist Anna Ramdass after Romain fell victim to the coronavirus in the Big Apple last month.
She was just 36 years old.
On an NBC News special report the week after her passing, there was a segment on “lives well lived—remembering those lost to coronavirus”, and Romain was among those being mourned, shown dancing amongst her loving pupils in her too-short life.
We should keep her beautiful spirit in mind as we battle this deadly disease, grateful there have been minimal cases here so far, and praying it stays that way.
And for the next couple weeks, the lines will again be stretching out into the car park at PriceSmart, and if you can make it to a farmer’s market, you’ll get melongene for $5 a pound, if not it’s $12 at some retail vegetable marts, like the “highway robber”.
I know man and woman have to live, but some proprietors are taking advantage of a desperate situation, with a lot of poor people putting out more money than is coming in.
On the brighter side, you could visit your mother—who may be a bit under the weather—for more than two hours on a Saturday afternoon, keeping your distance, of course, and secure in the knowledge that you’re not missing out on any hectic beach lime or an ol’ talk session with your partners in a rum shop.
And then you remember some can’t even afford a petit quart to drown their sorrows, far less income to put gas in their car, if they’re lucky to have one, to get to the beach. And you hope they can make it the rest of the way.
Stay strong T&T.
—Marlon Miller