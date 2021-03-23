Dancing with the dragon

When he delivered the feature address at the ceremony marking the unveiling of the Chinatown Project in Port of Spain on February 10, Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne ran smack bang into earlier comments by the president of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association.
Gregory Aboud raised what he said were concerns being expressed in more and more quarters about our tightening embrace of the People’s Republic of China. He said “even ordinary people” were asking troubled questions on the subject. In the spirit of true friendship, he said, “it might be important to note that true friendship asks nothing in return”.
But Minister Browne ended his remarks pointedly proclaiming his hope that both countries continue to build on the current trajectory of those relationships. He declared them to be “on the right path”.
In an article in the Express, pointing to the need for caution as we set about seeking to secure Covid-19 vaccines from, wherever, Vicki-Ann Assevero said “more vaccines administered to more people is a good thing”. But she warned, “India, China and Russia, like the US, all have interests that extend beyond humanitarianism.” And without robust systems of governance, “allowing geopolitical power players to flex their muscles unchecked, could produce far-reaching and even life-threatening consequences”.
In a March 2019 article called “Global Americans”, Evan Ellis looks at what he calls “China’s engagement with T&T”. He lists the bag-full of infrastructure projects completed by Chinese firms, just in the last decade. These include the Official Residence of the Prime Minister and adjacent Diplomatic Centre, NAPA and its sister SAPA, the Hospital in Couva, the south terminal at Piarco International Airport, completion of the Brian Lara Cricket Academy and the St James Police Station. China invested $850 million for a ten-per cent stake in Atlantic LNG. A second Confucius Centre was established at The UWI in St Augustine, Ellis pointing out that this is an institution which is the official vehicle through which the governing Chinese Communist Party extends its teaching of Chinese, and the Chinese culture. There are six such centres in the Caribbean.
There are loud rumours about plans for the Pitch Lake in La Brea, and over the Government’s intentions concerning privatisation of aspects of the Port of Spain port. Chinese interest is said to be concentrated there as well. It was not for nothing that the Chinese President for life, Xi Jinping, chose Port of Spain to hold his talks with other Caricom leaders in 2013.
Having spoken with a cross-section of interests and voices during his visit here, Evan Ellis came to the following conclusion: “The increasingly negative tone of the once close relationship between the US and Trinidad and Tobago, coincides with an expansion of the Caribbean country’s economic, political and security relationship with the People’s Republic of China.” This, he said, includes “numerous on-going works”.
Observers also point out that in recent years, Trinidad and Tobago has voted at the United Nations on major issues, twice more with China than it has with the US. Questions are increasingly being asked about the nature of this deepening relationship, with a country with a radically different set of social and political values.
Beijing placed a ban on the BBC, following recent exposures of human rights violations against the Uighurs and other minorities. In one report, one woman related how she was made to witness the sexual violations of other women in an internment camp. In what is seen as a tacit violation of its agreement on Hong Kong with the British government, the CCP has clamped down hard on the push for democracy and the right to free speech there.
Holding to the official line in Port of Spain, the Foreign Affairs Minister said days ago that our official “non-interference and non-intervention policy position remains”. He was speaking in the aftermath of the telephone conversation which the Prime Minister had with the Chinese President for life. This was in the search for a clear path to vaccines for the people of T&t. For us, it has been the party line, that non-interference and non-intervention means we say nothing. We have no view to be expressed, on what are clear violations of basic human rights.
But in the reporting on that phone-call meeting, Mr Xi said something that is troubling, if not clarified, for the easing of public anxiety. From what is said to have been a statement carried on the official China Global Television network, he said we were among the first Caribbean countries to join the proposed “Belt and Road Initiative”, and he hopes we can continue to play “a positive role in China’s relationship with other countries in the region”. He said also he appreciates our support on issues concerning China’s core interests, “including those related to Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Taiwan”.
What, pray tell, is the nature of our “support” on these matters, and how are we fixing to assist in China’s relations with the rest of the region?
• To be continued
—Andy Johnson is
a veteran journalist