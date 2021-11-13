Dangerous Hubris

In a 2014 article, “Two dangerous dinosaurs”, I wrote on the threat to the free world from Russian and Chinese dictators Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. And in 2017, in “Dragon cometh”, I again focused on Xi and his “new colonialism”, the “One Belt, One Road” initiative, an instrument for global dominance.
I recalled the words of Henry Kissinger that “China has never been comfortable with a global system of equal states. Historically, China considered itself, in a sense, the sole sovereign government of the world”. Now the Middle Kingdom wants the top of the global hierarchy again.
That hubris is today embodied in its President Xi Jinping, who has been modelling himself on “the Great Helmsman” Mao Zedong, as he too pursues absolute control of party, government and country with a “brutal authoritarianism”. The country’s most powerful institution, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), is now under his thumb. He has eliminated rivals, installed loyalists at every level, drained power from the CCP’s highest institutions, and concentrated authority in his own hands. Today he is “China’s most feared leader since Mao”.
Not surprisingly, therefore, at last week’s Communist Party Plenum, senior officials approved a resolution valorising Xi as a “core leader” who has “promoted historic achievements and historic changes”. The hubristic Xi Jinping has thus formally “etched his name alongside the greatest figures of CCP history, Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping”, clearing the path “to strengthen and extend his rule” over the world’s emerging super-power.
Xi is now pursuing control of China’s economy through the ideology of “common prosperity”, which aims to redistribute wealth based on “social fairness”. But this can jeopardise China’s aim for global dominance. State oversight of an economy is necessary to prevent unfair competition and exploitation. For example, the “greed is good” era of extreme deregulation unleashed untrammelled market forces that created imbalances and inequalities in and among nations. Its excesses caused the 2008 financial crisis and also produced the ascension of Donald Trump with his “America First” policy, as well as the Brexit backlash in Britain that threatened to spread to Europe.
On the other hand, statism, the command economy, suffocates the entrepreneurial spirit of the free enterprise system that has driven the creation of wealth and generated phenomenal development throughout western democracies. Communism has been a monumental disaster in the 20th century. Under Joseph Stalin’s Collectivisation programme and Mao’s “Great Leap Forward” and “Cultural Revolution”, over 100 million people died from starvation, persecution, prison labour and mass executions.
I have therefore asked where Xi is taking China after Deng Xiaoping, “architect of modern China”, turned the country away from Mao’s disastrous statism and placed it on the path that made it the second largest economy in the world? “Two of the world’s leading publications, the Financial Times and The Economist, have now also expressed strong concern. The Economist sees China “rife with danger” as Xi wages a campaign “to purge” the country of “capitalist excesses” and bring business under “state guidance”.
And the Financial Times finds Xi “sailing into an economic storm of his own making” with harmful policies for the world’s second largest economy. The US State Department says China’s “arbitrary regulatory environment” is hostile towards foreign businesses; and Michael Schuman in The Atlantic sees Xi’s efforts to control the economy diminishing future growth.
And because it generates information flow and communication, the technology industry is specially targeted. Google is not available in China; Facebook is blocked; Microsoft closed its networking platform LinkedIn; and now Yahoo has left, citing the “challenging environment”. Xi is also strengthening regulatory oversight of strategic sectors like education, alcohol, real estate and entertainment. His campaign has already destroyed US$2 trillion of wealth. Growth has slowed and Bill Connerly, writing in Forbes magazine, pronounced China’s “economic miracle is over”.
And in foreign relations, Beijing is facing “its biggest backlash” in decades from its brutal repression in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet, and its bullying aggression abroad. The latest Pew Research Centre survey reveals negative views of China at record-high levels across 17 advanced economies, including Australia, Japan, the UK, South Korea, US, Canada, Spain and Italy.
Meanwhile, western allies are coalescing. The European Union now officially describes China as a “systemic rival”, and NATO is developing a common response to Beijing. I have already highlighted the revitalised “Quad”—Australia, India, Japan and the US—as well as newly formed AUKUS, a trilateral security partnership with the US, Britain and Australia to support Canberra’s acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines, all to counter China’s aggression in the Asia-Pacific. China’s “longstanding” fear is here, “the multi-lateralisation of American alliances in the region”.
The situation is aggravated by Beijing’s “extreme nationalism” in foreign policy where its “wolf-warrior” diplomats, under Xi’s directives, have been engaged in hubristic attitudes in the traditionally restrained world of diplomacy. And international reaction has produced no recalibration. As far as China’s leaders are concerned, it is the world that must learn to accept an inexorably rising China reaching for its destiny to rule the universe. This is Beijing’s dangerous hubris under Xi Jinping.