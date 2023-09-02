Darkness upon us

For very many citizens, Trinidad and Tobago, at 61, is an extremely depressing place—violent, joyless, uninspiring. Dark.
Take the news during independence week. A Sunday Express front-page headline, “Robbery Madness”, pointed to over 2,000 reported robberies from January to July this year; another, “Begging for food”, spoke to the growing deprivation being experienced by citizens all over. Two days later, the paper’s front page announced “Gunshots Like Thunder” when a 29-year-old father of one was gunned down on his way to work at the Arima Hospital.
And the day before the nation’s birthday, another newspaper’s front page said residents are “Sitting ducks for bandits”, referring to the spate of home invasions also described by an earlier Express editorial: “Young men, armed and moving in packs, prepared to kill or be killed, are the latest force of dread to descend on T& T society.”
This country of 1.4 million has the sixth highest crime rate in the world, heading for 4,000 murders in eight years. “What is my country coming to?” asked one father last week. It is the question on most minds after 61 years. Killings, robberies, impoverishment.
And the continuance of the darkness seems assured. Sixty-one years ago, the country’s first prime minister told the nation’s children they carry the future of the nation in their school bags. But schools themselves are now breeding grounds of violence. Of the 111 government secondary schools, 26 are on the watch list and 91 have safety officers attached.
Children, too, are becoming violent, rampaging criminals. Court records over the last four years reveal 1,771 criminal matters against children ages seven to 18 for possession of firearms, robbery with aggravation, shooting with intent, larceny, domestic violence, drug offences, even kidnapping, manslaughter and murder. What future is there in this place?
Speaking of the growing numbers begging, one store owner said, “Plenty, plenty. More and more women with children, young people, elderly people. Some are unable to work, some can’t find work. It is alarming,” Indeed, the next day, the Express editorial said, “along the highways and by-ways, in mall car parks, outside supermarkets and banks, people down on their luck are congregating in increasing numbers”.
This is the darkness produced by the inept leadership we have had for the last eight years. The editorial said, “the explosion of beggars and homeless people in public places across the country tells a very different story about the state of the economy from that presented by Government officials”. Indeed.
Instead of doing something, the finance minister, his prime minister and a supine Central Bank, from their ivory towers, have kept peddling the falsehood about economic recovery and the great job done.
But on the ground, economic contraction has produced business closures, increasing unemployment, a shrinking middle class, growing poverty and deprivation, reflected also in families facing eviction for inability to pay their rent; and greater demand for lunch boxes in schools as household incomes decline.
How many of the 18,000 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) that once employed 25,000 people are now no more? Inflation has eaten away at individual spending power, with food prices rising further up to July 2023, says the Central Statistical Office. And the Cabinet’s two most senior politicians, Dr Keith Rowley and Colm Imbert, each with over 30 years in Parliament, have produced not one single idea for economic revival in eight wasted years. Utterly shameless!
Instead, they cling to straws from Moody’s recent positive outlook which comes mainly from increased energy revenue produced by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. This had influenced an earlier IMF report, which they also crowed about, and which had showed marginal growth of 2.5 per cent in 2022 and continued growth projected at 3.2 per cent in 2023, bringing the GDP to $158.1 billion. But the true picture of their performance comes from the very IMF report showing the economy declined by over 19 per cent from 2015 to 2021, with real GDP falling from $185.7 billion in 2015 to $149.6 billion in 2022; and that the present performance takes us back to 2006 levels.
So, what is there to boast about? The Fund has rated Trinidad and Tobago among the 20 worst-performing economies in the world and has consistently emphasised economic diversification on which the Government has scandalously done not one blessed thing for almost eight years.
Barbados puts us to shame. A sugar monoculture at independence in 1966, Barbados diversified into three main sectors: services, light industry and sugar. Its offshore financial services sector is today the country’s second biggest earner of foreign exchange after tourism. Barbados’ real GDP accelerated from 1.7 per cent in 2021 to 7.5 per cent in 2022 as its resilient economy recovered from the pandemic. But our dying flame, temporarily revived by external factors, is flickering out.
In an earlier column, I said, thinking of Trinidad and Tobago today, “You get the feeling of being in permanent semi-darkness, a constant dusk, that darker part of twilight when the dimming light of the sun has disappeared and night approaches.” That was eight months ago. Now, night has come and darkness is upon us.
—Ralph Maraj