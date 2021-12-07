De ting now start

Andy Thomas was a committed insurrectionist. He had been an itinerant newspaperman, and we met while working at Dr James Millette’s MOKO newspaper in late 1972, into 1973. He had come in after Frank Brassington left as editor. The paper used to be produced in offices under a house on 14 Riverside Road, Curepe. This was mere hundreds of yards away from Patrick Chookolingo’s Bomb, the sensational weekly publication which had taken the country by storm. It was housed in premises just south of the Eastern Main Road, Curepe.
MOKO was Dr Millette’s publication arm of his United National Independence Party. He was also a senior lecturer in history at the UWI, St Augustine.
Andy, who would later go on to become Omowale, had come in and met Alfred Tang Chow as the senior man in the paper. He literally chased him away. Mere months later, Omowale left himself, in pursuit of a higher calling. He had become involved with the National Union of Freedom Fighters, a grouping of disenchanted bright young people who took issue with the government of the day. This was on the back of a “no vote” campaign organised by the parties opposed to the PNM at the time. The PNM won all 36 seats in the Parliament, based on a voter turnout of 28 per cent of the electorate. It would become referred to thereafter as “the 28 per cent government”. This followed the Black Power uprising in 1970 and, for many, there was much business left over to be carried out, and on, by the forces of those committed. Bank robberies and other forms of deliberate targeted attacks on symbols of the establishment were adopted as the means of raising the funds for the conduct of this fight. Rance Madoo, a young disenchanted Santa Flora athlete, was killed in an attempt on a bank in Port Fortin. He had been perceived as having “joined the movement”, the leadership of which was in the hands of such men as Guy Harewood and one Brian Jeffers. Beverly Jones, a teenager at the time, was among them as well. She and Harewood were killed in a police raid on their hideout in 1973.
In the minds of many in today’s T&T, they remain national heroes. They had taken up arms against the state. One of Omowale’s younger brothers, Martin, was executed on a street in Belmont one Sunday morning. He had idolised his elder brother, but “ace crime fighter” Randolph Burroughs identified him years later as one member of his network of informers. Another name he called was one Rudy John, who was similarly taken out on a street in his hometown Fyzabad, in an area now referred to as “the gallows”.
Omowale would later spend a decade and a half in jail, together with one Kirkland Paul. Both men were found guilty of the killing of a police officer, Austin Sankar. After years of agitation and petitions, then-President Noor Hassanali afforded them a presidential pardon, in 1987.
Omowale would find himself, weapon in hand once again, as one of Yasin Abu Bakr’s men, in their attempt at overthrow of the state, on July 27, 1990. Again, he was to benefit from the amnesty which was held to be valid, and which brought an end to the ensuing six days of siege. He died not long after that, having come down with a rare form of cancer of the mouth. He would have loved to have been at the Savannah during what has come to be known as Black Out Tuesday. A reported 30 persons were arrested, ostensibly for breaking the Covid-19 regulations and restrictions. Organisers campaigned on what they say are the mounting assaults on our democracy.
From cries against presumed high unemployment, corruption and mismanagement of the economy, “vaccine discrimination”, “vaccine apartheid” and the presumed coming of mandatory vaccination, to lingering anger over the closure of Petrotrin, and government for the few, these are among a long list of grievances harboured by many of those who gathered on Tuesday. There were those who oppose the current roll-out of property tax measures, and what others claim to be “divisive statements from public officials”.
When they were released late that evening, several of those who had been rounded up and into police buses, which were on standby, clearly telegraphed that they had won something. They were smiling, and they were jubilant. Several of them went on to declare this was the start of bigger things to come.
With what has, in fact, been a new round in the declaration of war against prison officers, their association has called for direct talks with the Prime Minister. Not with anyone else. He, in turn, has issued a promise that “we will secure them and their families”. In a situation which has gone on uninhibited and unchecked for more than two decades, no one is likely to put pot on fire here.
With a spate of murders in which there are three and four victims in a single incident, the country is once again in highly unsettled, turbulent waters. The Blackout Tuesday movement has a lot of fuel on which to run. They have served notice accordingly.
—Andy Johnson is a veteran journalist