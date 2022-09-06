Dean, the answers are blowing in the wind!

Dave Persad

LAWYER: Dave Persad

As the shock of the untimely death of our beloved friend, Mr Dale Baxter, continues to grip his family, friends and the wider communities, Dean Persad recently penned an article in the Express (04/09/22) that not only pleads for answers to Dale’s demise, but also for the foreboding sense of utter hopelessness and darkness that currently engulfs our entire nation.

Every accolade bestowed upon Dale by Dean is justified. His father, Desmond Baxter, a mentor to many, including my good self, was the supreme diplomat. Notwithstanding his well-known and committed political allegiance, he was welcomed, cherished and respected in every home, irrespective of political party, creed or race, and from the privileged to the downtrodden.

Dean raises so many questions in his article: he wishfully begs the cold-blooded killers in our midst to “think before you fire”! It is really a helpless, almost naive appeal, that betrays his, and the thousands of Trinbagonian citizens’ sense of deep despair and hopelessness.

As if in resignation, he asked through the very words of our President, “How the France we got here?” If a president, the head of state of a country, does not know how her country got there, then perhaps that very president should go to France!

Predictably, the Honourable Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, following suit and in state of almost stupor, bemoans, “How did we become such a violent society?” Madam President and Mr Prime Minister, “the answer is blowing in the wind”—a refrain made popular in Bob Dylan’s 1962 hit.

If one is to listen carefully to the howls of the winds in Trinidad and Tobago, one will hear of a President who recently betrayed our Constitution and her Office in the recent Gary Griffith fiasco—all for the preservation of herself in office, and then shamelessly responds to the multitude of legitimate criticisms by taking out a full-page advertisement, paid for by taxpayers and laced with arrogance, half-truths and bogus logic. And then, the Empress declares to the people, “Move on”! No wonder Her Excellency’s rhetoric now rings hollow amongst her subjects.

Those winds will also reveal a Prime Minister, who over the years should have taken many lessons in diplomacy and statesmanship from the likes of Desmond Baxter, remaining a hapless, clueless, visionless and incompetent leader who has neither the ability, the political acumen nor the intellectual capacity to lead anything, much less a nation.

What his leadership has done, in terms of governance, over the last seven years, no other government in our history, collectively, has tragically wrecked such havoc. And this Prime Minister has three more years to continue the inevitable rot.

More howling would expose a Chief Justice, who, in an attempt to selfishly salvage his indefensible position, at the expense of the entire Judiciary and the rule of law, took his cases unashamedly to the highest court of our land, the Privy Council, and lost. Yet, remarkably, he remains ensconced, only because the Prime Minister has his back.

The CJ continues to oversee an unprecedented collapsing Judiciary, and the very same Prime Minister now hypocritically laments the lethargy of the Judiciary. What else did he expect? Our justice system, at all levels, is operating at less than 50 per cent its optimum, and justice is now dished out virtually on a daily basis.

The real question Dean should be asking is: what is the difference between Dale’s killer/s and the highest office holders of the land who are slowly, but surely murdering our country?

—Author Dave Persad is an attorney-at-law, and former T&T high commissioner to India

