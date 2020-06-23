Debate over access to finance

IN its submission to the post-Covid Road Map team, the T&T chapter of the Caribbean Association for Feminist Research calls for greater “Assess to Finance.” It says banking policy represents one feature of inequality that seems intended to deter the poor from using the banks.
Describing monthly service charges on savings accounts as regressive and punitive, this part of the submission says savings accounts attract little by way of interest while borrowers, whether individual or small businesses, face interest rates that maintain insecurity and stymie economic growth. Rigid requirements for collateral and proof of address are among the barriers preventing gender-equitable access to banking and finance. All of these factors discourage the use of banks and therefore keep credit inaccessible to those with low and middle level incomes.
Absence of savings because of poor access to banking and credit is one contributing factor to the extreme economic insecurity being experienced by many whose livelihoods have been damaged by the pandemic, the submission says, while observing that in the meantime “the banks continue to post high levels of profit every year.”
It therefore issues a call for increased access to finance, with public-private partnerships supporting a range of activities, interests and endeavours, listed as follows:
• Non-interest debt standstill: All who have lost their employment because of Covid-19 or have seen their income suspended should be given debt relief. There should be no requirement to pay mortgage and small business loans or interest on such loans for a six-month period.
• Micro- and small-enterprise finance and training initiatives, taking account of emerging market opportunities (e.g. agricultural and food processing and marketing);
• Case-by-case assessment rather than collateral and ownership requirements to access financial services;
• Extension of online access and payment options across the population; extension of credit on favourable terms;
• Increased investment in food security and renewable energy;
• Streamline, rationalise and provide online options for tax and national insurance payments;
• Streamline, rationalise and provide online options to apply for social security and social protection;
• Control on bank fees including teller fees, which structurally discriminate against the poor, the elderly and young people;
• End discrimination against deposits by sou-sous (local rotating credit schemes) by developing clear protocols for deposits and retrievals.
Asked to assess these submissions, from the point of view of their applicability and acceptability, CCN’s Anthony Wilson, one of the country’s leading business journalists, concludes that in the main, they are unrealistic. This, he says, in the context as to the probability of them being implemented.
On the issue of the banks’ big profits, he says: “If you had banks that were barely profitable going into Covid-19, given the hit that banks are likely to get from people unable to pay their mortgages and paying your loans late, even after deferment, there would now be talk of the solvency of banks. There may be a run on them. We lived through the uncertainty of banks collapsing in this country,” he says. He also argues against the notion that banking policy seems intended to deter the poor from using banking services.
“We live in a low interest rate environment, in which there is greater vigilance about “Know Your Customer’’ requirements, because of money laundering,” he argues. “It is impossible to open an account anywhere in the Caricom region without proof of address, and proof of income.” He stands behind the demand for collateral, as “the surest way in which a bank seeks to ensure payment of loans.”
On the argument against interest charges on savings, Wilson says no adult in today’s Trinidad and Tobago should hold a savings account in T&T dollars. His advice is that there should be an account into which their monthly income will go, along with an investment account. Savings accounts in today’s world are an anachronism, and they attract such charges as apply as the banks’ way of encouraging customers not to have them in the first place.
Investment and financial analyst and adviser Ved Seereeram, for his part pointed to what he sees as the need for “some quota” of financing for agriculture and small scale industries. He says times have changed, and “we can no longer afford financing for consumerism.” There is also, he says, “a dearth of laws protecting consumers.”
He says there is discrimination in the way in which pricing policy is uneven. The policy is below prime for large customers and “significantly above prime for small and medium customers.” This, he argues, “must to immediately.”
In this post-Covid environment, he also sees trouble up ahead, with banks becoming “very vicious in their collection, and liquidators are given a free hand when liquidating assets and estates of delinquent borrowers.” He also sees no need for fees on savings accounts.
These arguments, and others like them, are certainly under discussion among the road map team, and other interested partiers and sectors in the society. They must helped out in the open, to bring advancements in this area of what is referred to as the need now and henceforth, for greater financial and economic justice in the society.
— Andy Johnson is a veteran journalist