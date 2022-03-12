George Orwell’s Animal Farm is being played out in our tiny country. We are goose-stepping in blind obedience and submission as we embrace a post-truth existence. We have crucified another contributor to our nation. Where do we think this charade would land us? Who will volunteer in the future? Only knaves would.
Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar has maligned Mr Eugene Tiah and has cast unwarranted aspersions on the Energy Chamber for his nomination and defence. Why has our leading Chamber not spoken up? Are they boneless as a banana?
She points to his being part of the sued eTecK board as proof of his PNM credentials. She ignores the well-established position, also followed by her administration, that ties the National Gas Company, the parent of Phoenix Park Gas Processors, to eTecK. Has she forgotten appointing in 2013 Anand Ragbir, a vice-president of National Gas Company, as the president of eTecK? Commenting on what he brings to eTecK that will assist the company in achieving its mandate successfully, Ragbir said, “I have worked with multinational companies all my career. I have spent most of my career in the oil and gas business, and they hold very strongly to best practices in terms of performance and performance management.” How is this different to Tiah’s case? Only, Ragbir was a finance person; Tiah was an operating company head but made a board member.
The cited case, settled by the Privy Council in 2018, dealt with the issue of risk-taking and lines of authority, not dishonesty (pg 5). At the heart of the matter, the contentious Cabinet Note of June 2005 included a certifying letter purporting to be “full diligence” from Mr Khalid Hassanali, then eTecK President (pg 8). Mr Hassanali then became the Petrotrin president under Mrs Persad-Bissessar’s watch. Guess who represented him in the ugly, explosive salary matter against Petrotrin? Mr Michael Quamina!
If Tiah is responsible for the debacle, what was the wisdom to have Hassanali at the helm?
What about Mr Tiah’s performance at his day job? In July 2011, he said in an interview, “We truly believe in continuous improvement... Without continuous improvement, we could not have achieved 18 years without lost-time incident nor received the Gas Processors Association Award for Safety for 12 consecutive years. We seek opportunities even with what may be considered a good safety record to maintain this and improve by reporting near misses, continuous training drills, table-tops and eternal vigilance. We know that one mistake, one slip up, one error in judgment can result in an employer’s worst nightmare—loss of life. Our safety goals of no recordable accidents do not allow for loss of any kind.”
The company, upon his departure, said, “Mr Tiah was a champion and example for the preservation of the company’s core values, especially in the areas of safety, environmental preservation and ethical business conduct. He will be leaving a legacy of which he can be very proud.” Should we mention that he was the STOW champion in the Energy Chamber (2013-2018)?
In 2017, former energy minister Kevin Ramnarine wrote in the UNC newsletter, “PPGPL is a well-run company... It has one of the best safety records in the energy sector and, most importantly, has never lost money. In the worst of times, when the price for its products collapsed, PPGPL still made money.”
Does this sound like Mr Tiah is spineless and lacking integrity?
In a prescient September 16, 2014, contribution, Mrs Gopee-Scoon said in the House of Representatives, “Transfer Eugene Tiah. You all are giving him enough hell in Phoenix Park as it is. Do something, but it is in a mess.”
Within a month, Tiah left for Massy. The Why was never disclosed. Who became poorer—the nation or Mr Tiah?
Mrs Persad-Bissessar conveniently forgets that Mr Tiah was on the Energy Chamber board for her entire term! That board had Blair Ferguson, the son of Ken Ferguson, the San Fernando PNM Mayor; Vernon Paltoo, an actor in the infamous eTecK lawsuit; Arlene Chow and Dwight Mahabir, of the famed Errol Mahabir clan. (The last three still sit.)
Yet she claims the board was treated “as a valued stakeholder; hence my government ensured some of the best incentives for exploration, which reaped massive benefits for Trinidad and Tobago”.
The 2014 report interview with Dr Dax Driver beautifully captures the objectives of the Energy Chamber: fiscal reform and local content.
The current board comprises only serving CEOs—all the major operating multinationals are present. Are Shell, BP and EOG all PNM? Why have BP and Shell declined to be in the madness?
The nation has been through a lot, and we should not encourage cantankerousness. This moment is not the time to achieve political goals via exploiting divisions. We are exhausted.
Paul Polman, the former Unilever CEO, said, “Smart CEOs realise that their business cannot function in societies that don’t function. We have to be responsible and speak up, not just lobby in our self-interest.”
Shame on those silent business leaders who have left Tiah out to dry.