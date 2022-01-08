Degradation continues

One of the most dangerous signs of this country’s thin civilisation receding further is the political debasement of independent institutions.
That infamous visit to President’s House by a “high official”, a one-man wrecking crew, has left enduring suspicions of an incestuous relationship between the Office of the President and the nation’s political directorate, making us also wonder about the present Police Service Commission and the current leadership of the Police Service itself. “Something’s rotten at the top,” I wrote.
And the stench worsens. Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi is now under scrutiny regarding his alleged involvement in an event hosted by businessman Adrian Scoon, son of a Cabinet colleague, to exploit a legal loophole to obtain a licence to conduct, of all things, a fete on a boat, Ocean Pelican, on Boxing Day while Covid-19 ravaged the nation with disease and death. If true, this is so degrading of high office!
In a personal e-mail to the Health Minister, Scoon said on advice from the Attorney General, “our vessel will remain docked and not sail so as to adhere to the Public Health Ordinance Regulations”. And in an exclusive Sunday Express report, the diary at the Carenage Police Station alleges that on December 26, 2021, while being questioned by the police, Scoon made a call to the Attorney General and invited No 14596 Sgt Adams to speak on the phone. Adams activated the loud speaker on the device, and the male voice on the other end identified himself as “Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi”, who stated “his position that the vessel was not deemed a party boat and it was his opinion no offence was committed”. However, Sgt Adams responded that “in accordance with the Covid-19 Regulations the Ocean Pelican is deemed a party boat and should have an exemption from the Minister of Health”. Congratulations to this police officer for standing up to apparent political pressure. The diary also alleges that when police officers asked Scoon to produce his Ministry of Health exemption, he said, “I was told that I don’t need an exemption by the Honourable Attorney General.”
But Al-Rawi told the Express he “was not contacted by Scoon while he was in police custody”. Is the country’s Attorney General telling an untruth about his involvement in this unsavoury affair? The Express has also confirmed Al-Rawi had telephoned and held conversations with Ag Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob and Ag Deputy Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher on December 26, whilst Western Division officers were shutting down the party and detaining patrons. Is this true? Was the Attorney General, defender of the law, seeking to disrupt the law on behalf of a friend and son of a Cabinet colleague? This could constitute very grave misbehaviour in public office. It would also be most instructive to learn of the response to the Attorney General by the Ag Commissioner of Police and the Ag Deputy Commissioner. Did Al-Rawi apply political pressure? Did they, like the exemplary Sgt Adams, resist the Attorney General? It could be very revealing to see whether investigations will lead to Scoon being charged.
It is not the first time questions have arisen regarding this Attorney General. He has entered into a dubious non-disclosure agreement with “convicted and disgraced attorney Vincent Nelson” from which DPP Roger Gaspard has distanced himself. Prof Selwyn Cudjoe quotes a “distinguished attorney” saying “Al-Rawi does not understand the basic principles of the law”, revealed in his agreement with “a self-confessed criminal”. Cudjoe describes Al-Rawi as “one of the most inefficient attorneys general our country has ever known”. Indeed, this AG once declared, “there is no right to privacy”, and was put in his place by venerable former chief justice Michael de La Bastide. Very early I described him as “an under-graduate” lacking the “gravitas” for the job. He has repeatedly lost court challenges of his flawed legislation.
Faris Al-Rawi has also been a most political Attorney General, never above the partisan fray, “debasing” his office, said an Express editorial, by getting involved in colleagues’ private issues, doing damage control for the Government in politically embarrassing situations.
Then there was this. The Cabinet leased a property owned by Al-Rawi and his wife, to earn them over $23 million in three years, the rent “simply unconscionable”, said attorney Dr Emir Crowne. The AG claimed he “recused” himself from Cabinet on the matter. But Cudjoe says Al-Rawi has had to “recuse himself 47 times from Cabinet discussions pertaining to his or his family’s properties at Barataria, Port of Spain, St Clair, San Juan and Woodbrook”; and also on a Waste-to-Energy Facility at the Beetham Landfill Estate and an Agricultural/Commercial/Industrial Lease for land at Orange Grove Estate. No wonder, he is now satirised as “Al Recusal”. Cudjoe thinks, “given his varied interests, Al-Rawi cannot truly represent the public interest”.
An attorney general is seen as “the protector of the law and defender of the constitution”. Two years ago I asked, “Do we have a protector or a predator in this Attorney General’s office?” The question hovers as the degradation of Trinidad and Tobago continues.