Delivering on the Roadmap mandate

IN two full-page advertisements in this newspaper earlier this month, the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services went out front in publishing some of its initiatives said to meet recommendations of the historic Covid-19 Roadmap to Recovery team.
There has been dead silence, however, concerning any reaction known in the public square, about what such an elaborate report card has presented.
Announcing that it was delivering on what the emergency committee of 23 mandated, the ministry listed a range of areas under which it said it was responding directly to what is being called for.
These include such recommendations for the “social protection” mechanisms to ensure that “no one is left behind”; the creation and retention of jobs, particularly through SMEs; maintenance of supply chains and the boosting of aggregate demand to trigger local economic activity.
Saying it had implemented several social programmes “to treat with the repercussions of Covid-19”, the ministry said it is continuing to ensure a suite of services is being delivered to “the vulnerable”. This it said is in addition to the provision of psycho-social support.
Work with civil-society organisations is said to be ongoing to meet the Committee’s recommendations for addressing what would have been shortcomings in social services, prior to Covid’s damaging impacts.
It said it “fully subscribes” to seven focal areas which the Committee outlined in its broad list of recommendations. Of particular interest among these is the ministry’s statement of commitment to fund domestic violence shelters, transitional facilities and family planning programmes at the community level, and to improve strategies for ending gender-based violence.
Psychologists had pointed this up as an area of real concern, because incidents of domestic violence, child molestation and incest would have risen as a direct result of the Covid lockdown measures.
But even before the onset of the virus in our midst more than a year and a half ago, the Coalition Against Domestic Violence was among groups in this particular vineyard who were lamenting the shortage of State funding and direct assistance to this single national agenda item. There was then said to have been the need for even more shelters than had been in existence, and greater levels of funding and related support for those then in operation.
Kids in Need of Direction, to steal a term from an actual NGO, set out to address this critical social need, and others in distress of one kind or another, were being significantly short-changed by us before Covid-19. It would be critically instructive to note to what extent the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services has been able to address its aspirations on this single front, as an example.
How far off the ground the ministry’s commitment has gone towards working with CSOs “to foster enabling environments that build the ability and capacity of women to help themselves and their children” is as urgent as anything else.
Positively, reporting on some of what it had actually got done in the period since, the ministry said in the advertisement it had delivered workshops and seminars on “specific areas identified for capacity building”. These involved five NGOs and CBOs serving single mothers, victims of domestic violence and street dwelling. It said other sessions had been planned for later in the fiscal year. Whether with the same organisations or different ones, it did not make clear. Absent any kind of assessment as to effectiveness, need met, and sufficiency of focus and effectiveness, such efforts appear laudable on the surface.
On what might be called aspects of the harder post-Covid objectives, the ministry listed two programmes which it said it was spearheading, which also focus on women and children and single fathers. One of these involves a national social mitigation project “to soften the impacts of the economic downturn”. This itself is supported by a National Campaign aimed at encouraging positive “Values Attitudes Behaviours”, and the Social Transformation for Empowering and Uplifting People. This is the so-named Step-UP programme.
The other programme is aimed at those wishing to start their own businesses. This is being undertaken through funding and skills development training.
We have, thus far, to take on faith that the “enabling environment” is either well in place or appropriately on track to be there to effectively facilitate accomplishment of these and other related goals. How are this ministry’s ambitions complemented by appropriate actions from others is another urgent “need to know” item.
Point two in the Prime Minister’s 12-point list of marching orders for the Roadmap to Recovery team calls for the establishment of “an enabling environment” for its execution.
We must assess also the extent to which this interim report from the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services meets the expectations contained in the prime ministerial call to examine our core values and their very need for overhaul, in the post-Covid society.
—Andy Johnson is a veteran journalist