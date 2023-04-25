Demand more of your politicians

It was Woodrow Wilson who insisted there is a need for transparency in government. He pointed out the people have a right to know what the true state of affairs is, and what their representatives were doing on their behalf. He said, “Government ought to be all outside and no inside... Everybody knows that corruption thrives in secret places, and avoids public places, and we believe it a fair presumption that secrecy means impropriety.”
It is with this in mind that in a strange way, T&T nationals know even less about what their government is doing than they have since Independence. It is strange because in a time of digitisation, including social media, the continuation of legacy media, and even provisions in the law, like the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), there is a deliberate attempt by the Dr Keith Rowley administration to keep vital information from the population, which it has the right to know.
The Government, led by the Prime Minister and ably supported by his Gary Sobers, who bats more like Sherwin Campbell, has constantly tried to hide crucial information from the population under the guise that the country will not understand the nuances of what is happening and that they are brighter than all of us.
It is a kind of disrespect for the society and their voters that T&T must take note of, because the outcome is never in the best interest of the wider society.
Take, for example, the ongoing natural gas crisis the country is facing. Not a word from the Government on a matter that affects all of us. Instead, what it does is instruct its State companies to attempt to muddy the water and detract from the central issue that the National Gas Company (NGC) has been forced to ask several plants to shut down to save on natural gas because of the shortages.
The impact is literally millions of US dollars lost to the country on a daily basis, further damage to T&T’s reputation, and a desperate attempt to keep the lights on and some semblance of normalcy.
This is the same Government that, when faced with the reality that Atlantic LNG’s Train 1 was shut down, was prepared to tell the country untruths and pretend this was not the case, only for a year later for the Prime Minister to casually admit it was on “life support”.
Faced with the NGC throwing away more than a quarter billion dollars behind the same Train 1 and seeking from the Cabinet an indemnity to avoid future prosecution, the response was to pretend the story was not true, and to use their paid trolls on social media to attack citizens.
The Government and its Minister of Energy presented to the country that its deepwater bid round of 2019 was not a disaster, and yet four years later no contract has been signed and negotiations at an end.
These are just a few examples limited to the energy sector. We have innumerable other examples where the modus operandi is to appoint a committee to examine the situation, and then not a word after. It is a strategy to buy time and not do the fundamental work that can bring T&T to a better place.
While the Keith Rowley PNM is in power, the issue of transparency post-Independence dates all the way back to the regime of the late Dr Eric Williams. To be certain, some governments have been more transparent than others, but all lacked the interest of a free and open approach to government.
So what is the solution? Citizens must take up their responsibility and organise in such a way that they demand more of their politicians. Lawyers and civil society must be prepared to force the Government, either by way of judicial review or the use of the FOIA, to get information. We must not allow the paid trolls to change the topic and lead us down the rabbit hole, and most of all we must get past this notion of us against them.
We have to build a society that is based on meritocracy, openness, respect for the population, and most of all a sense of love for the country.
Love of country is not disrespecting the views of others or feeling it is we time now. Love of country is understanding that sometimes sacrifices have to be made. A sense of working together, a feeling that we have to tackle the big problem. The smartmanism approach to government is never going to work.
The overly partisan approach has not helped us. It is why the Prime Minister and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar have to learn to work together; both, now in their 70s, seem unable to put the country before the party—not necessarily because of love of the party, but because they want to control the votes of the party to remain in power.
We have a country that has lost its way and its confidence. A country that is not poor but is unable to be the model society that is possible. T&T is an extremely lucky place, with significant hydrocarbon deposits for its small size and population, great potential for tourism, and a population full of talent, yearning to be developed.
But it is politics that leads to a sense of dread, of unfairness, of a society prepared to go to the brink before it pulls itself back, and one where anarchy is not outside the realm of possibility. This approach leads to problems being put off and not solved.
It is why decades after Shorty sang “money eh no problem” we remain with the same problems he identified.
Shorty told us, “When it rain Port of Spain in pain, them drain under strain, so is flood again, my friend money eh no problem. Public transport in this wealthy country so bad, trying to get home on evenings could drive you mad, if you see buses park up by South Quay and three quarter eh wuking properly, my friend money eh no problem.”
As I take my leave from this space, I want to thank all my readers who over the months have taken their time to consider my thoughts. I am moving on to a new assignment outside of the country but this remains home. A home we have to collectively fix.
Dedicated to Nathaniel, Millan and Makayla.
—Author Curtis Williams is managing editor of the ‘Express’.