Democracy vs Autocracy

AFTER his first overseas presidential trip made to Europe recently, it is clear where President Joe Biden’s priorities lie in US foreign relations. Driving almost everything his administration would do at the international level is the ideological/political battle between democracy and autocracy, with China his main focus.
He had revealed his priority at the Munich Security Conference last February when he said, “We must prepare for a long-term strategic competition with China. The United States, Europe, and Asia must work together to secure the peace, defend our shared values, and advance our prosperity across the Pacific.” Biden also reasserted his belief “in the global system” the western world “worked so hard to build over the last 70 years”.
The China challenge received full attention at Biden’s European summits with the G7, EU and NATO, as the Atlanticist president also repaired ties damaged by Donald Trump. He succeeded on both counts. The President’s “language and tone was everything Europeans wished for”, says Jeremy Shapiro of the European Council on Foreign Relations. Europe was happy to hear America’s friendship was “rock solid” and its security was a “sacred obligation” for the US.
But Biden was achieving solidarity with western allies before his Europe trip. The European Union (EU), United Kingdom and Canada had joined Washington in sanctioning Chinese officials allegedly involved in the persecution of Uyghurs, that “horrific barbarism”, said UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, referring to China’s “genocide” of Uyghur Muslims in its north-western region of Xinjiang.
The European summits endorsed this, as well as positions taken by the US, Australia, Japan and India at their Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) summit earlier this year. This includes free and open access to the Indo Pacific, Beijing’s militarisation of the South China Sea, its erosion of democracy in Hong Kong, its threat to Taiwan and its claim over the Senkaku Islands, administered by Japan since the 19th century. And Biden had also sent a strong message when the first official visitor to his White House was Japan’s prime minister Yoshihide Suga who joined the US President in delivering “unusually blunt” language to China.
Both leaders promised that Japan and the US, joined by a mutual defence treaty, would “oppose coercion or force in the South and East China Seas” and stressed “the importance of peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait”. These positions were echoed by the G7, EU and NATO summits.
Biden is obviously uniting democracies against authoritarianism. The Economist says after the meetings, “the rich countries of Europe, North America and Japan share common concerns about the two great autocracies that confront them,” China and Russia.
It all angered China. Soon after the G7 and NATO condemned its “assertive behaviour”, Beijing dispatched the largest number of planes ever into Taiwan’s Air Defence Zone including fighter jets and nuclear-capable bombers; and police arrested senior staff at the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper in Hong Kong. This was followed by “scathing rhetoric” from leading wolf-warrior Chinese diplomat Zhao Lijian saying, “The US is sick. The G7 should take its pulse and prescribe medicine for it.” Another of the new Beijing breed, China’s ambassador to Paris, Lu Shaye, was adamant Beijing “must fight back against powerful anti-China forces”. But China foreign policy expert, Yun Sun said such rhetoric reflected growing alarm in the Xinping administration “that a united front is forming”. This would outstrip China in economic, political and military power. Martin Wolf, leading columnist of the Financial Times, points out that while according to the IMF, “China will generate 19 per cent of world output this year measured at purchasing power parity”, the G7 nations will generate 31 per cent of output and the world’s 37 high-income democracies, together, 42 per cent. Wolf says “high-income democracies remain the world’s greatest economic power” with G7 nations responsible for 31 per cent of world exports and 36 per cent of imports, while China is responsible for 15 and 12 per cent respectively. High-income democracies account for 55 per cent of world exports and 57 per cent of imports. A “United Front” is also superior militarily. NATO is the world’s largest military alliance with three nuclear powers, France, Britain and the United States, the latter having the largest and most technologically advanced military in the world.
With such a powerful “United Front”, is China’s aspiration to world dominance unattainable folly? Besides, liberal democracy is loved or longed for by mankind’s majority. Didn’t man’s innate and unconquerable desire for freedom, dignity, equality and self-worth drive the eventual collapse of the Soviet Union, communism and the Berlin Wall? Didn’t it take the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre to suppress that very desire for freedom and dignity in China itself? Doesn’t fear of a liberated people drive the emergence of authoritarianism which eventually collapses?
It is said “a confident power permits debate to flourish, unthreatened by ideas; a fearful one will seek to manipulate or shut it down.”
Is the Chinese leadership afraid of its people? Who will triumph in this new struggle between democracy and autocracy?