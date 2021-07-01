Democratising education

I was an invited keynote speaker at the Philosophy of Education conference held at Azim Premjie University in Bengaluru, India, in 2014, and was invited back in 2016 when my submitted paper was accepted as part of the programme.
My appearance at the conference was through the agency of colleagues in the Education Philosophy department at King’s College, London, and through Prof Rohit Dhankar of Azim Premjie, instigator of the conference series.
There were presenters from across the globe. Most of the participants were young Indian PhD candidates, half of them women. It is interesting that within the past two weeks one of the students who had come up to me after my talk in 2016 sent me an e-mail, and I was able to connect him with the department head in Education at the University of Minnesota. Throughout the two conferences the theme was education reform, with one of the sticking points being the strain on poor Indian parents to find the funds to send their children to private schools.
Gandhi, a fierce anti-colonialist, viewed education as ennobling of the spirit. He thought it should be conducted in the native idiom. He would frown on the complete dominance of English as the preferred mode of education in India today. Tagore viewed education in terms of self-realisation—personal freedom—but he was pragmatic about this. Education should bear in mind the needs of the country. His notion of harmony between the person and the environment would be relevant now.
Vaunted Indian Institutes of technology, modelled on MIT, the insightful vision of Sir Ardeshir Dalal, produce world-class graduates. The question is who can get into them.
With the passage of the “Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009”, India made an important step in its quest to democratise education. The RTE provides for completion of elementary education between ages six and 14 in a neighbourhood school.
A 2015 World Bank report indicates while 95 per cent of children in India receive primary education, only 44 per cent receive secondary education. India’s compulsory schooling age limit of age 14 is at least one year less than is the case in Japan, Singapore, Finland and China. Its secondary school scarcities make this critical level of education a zone of contest and untoward discrimination.
Lurking in the background of liberalisation attempts in India is the ancient question of caste. Bihar, the northern state with a majority of Dalits, is the poorest state in India with a literacy rate of about 50 per cent. By contrast, the literacy rate of Kerala, which is comprised of higher castes, is 90 per cent. Dalit children have a school attendance rate of 77 per cent, which lags behind that of children of other castes, which is 84 per cent. The effect of the caste system on education has created a “literacy divide” in the country.
In the October 2018 issue of the journal World Development, David Mosse wrote that “caste is a contributor to persisting national socioeconomic and human capital disparities”. Scholars William Tierney, Nidhi Sabharwal, CM Malish report in a recent research article based on data collected among Dalit university students, that these students are excluded from networks that create social capital. So, even though they are well educated, after graduation they are not well connected in the job market.
Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen, one of the most revered voices in India, once criticised Nehru for being short-sighted about the importance of basic education. He opined that “our educational system remains deeply unjust. Among other bad consequences, the low coverage and low quality of school education in India extracts a heavy price in the pattern of our economic development”.
India has been shy about participating in international academic Olympiads. For PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment) 2009 India was represented by children from two states, Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh. The country placed 72nd out of 74 countries. India’s literacy rate is 74 per cent, compared to Asian countries China (96.8 per cent), Korea (99.2 per cent) and Japan, 99 per cent.
It should be noted that for PISA 2009, Trinidad and Tobago placed 54th in mathematics and 58th in science.
Over time India has taken legislative steps to protect the lower castes, to be seen in the Civil Rights Act of 1955 and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes Act of 1989. These laws created job and education quotas for lower castes. But education is not an antidote to caste. Though the percentage of children enrolled in schools has been increasing for several decades, many Dalits continue to face discrimination at school. It is to be noted that despite the expansion of primary schooling there are approximately ten million working children often in the status of bonded labour, in the age group five to 14 years.
Resistance to the ostracism that the children of Dalits face in schools has come from Activist Dalits. The National Dalit Movement for Justice was instrumental in enabling the staging of national public hearings on Dalit education. The 2017 report from this work, titled “Exclusion in schools—A Study of the practice of discrimination and violence”, chronicled first-hand accounts of systematic mistreatment of Dalit children in schools. The report was submitted to the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. The data generated in it were collected across eight states, namely: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. It speaks of “routine discrimination, humiliation, violence and ill-treatment” in schools.
Education holds the key to the development of human capital in India. Scholars there believe the country needs to go back to first principles of philosophy of education, especially on questions of equity and justice in how education is dispensed.
• Theodore Lewis is
Professor Emeritus, University of
Minnesota. He is mostly retired