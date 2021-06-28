Designing a govt for Tobago

Part 11 of Reflections on
The Constitution (Amendment) (Tobago Self-Government) Bill, 2021, and The Tobago Island Government Bill, 2021 being debated in Parliament.
Self-Determination as Fundamental Rights
11. Self-determination of Tobago in the nation of Trinidad and Tobago must be explicitly expressed in a set of fundamental rights stated in the Constitution.
12. The bundle of relevant fundamental rights that best define the self-determination of Tobago is the following:
a. The right to explicitly defined (economic geographical) boundaries that reflect the natural and human rights of Tobago and a related fair share of national development financing for Tobago.
i. Here, Tobago would have to be defined using the median (equidistant) boundary line between itself and Trinidad.
ii. In the nation-state as currently defined, everything northwards of the median line would be Tobago and everything southwards of the line would be Trinidad.
b. The right of the people of Tobago to petition and oversee their government (including the Government of Trinidad and Tobago) without fear of political victimisation and other retribution.
c. The right of the people of Tobago to design and establish a (democratic) government of their choice, including the right to make and implement all relevant laws as well as all rules governing the conduct of the representatives of the people.
d. The right of the people of Tobago to develop the Tobago economy in the interest of the island and the nation.
e. The right of the people of Tobago to agree to any prescribed powers of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago and to all reserved (unprescribed) powers. The proposed prescribed powers are listed below.
f. The right of the people of Tobago to concurrence whenever, with respect to the prescribed powers of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, any decision is made in the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago that will have a direct effect on Tobago.
13. The right of concurrence might be exercised through the Tobago senators elected to the redesigned Senate that delivers equality of status to Tobago.
14. Following is the list of areas for which the Government of Trinidad and Tobago should have responsibility relative to Tobago:
a. The President
b. The Offices of the Prime Minister
and Leader of the Opposition
c. Auditor General
d. Civil Aviation (Concurrence)
e. Immigration (Concurrence)
f. Foreign Affairs, except foreign (direct
and portfolio) investment in Tobago
g. Judiciary
h. Meteorology (Concurrence)
i. National Security (save and except
that internal policing shall be under
the jurisdiction of the Tobago Island
Government)
j. Ombudsman (Concurrence)
k. The Integrity Commission (Concur
rence)
l. Central Banking and the Monetary
System (Concurrence)
m. Central Statistical Office (Concur
rence)
15. The Bills before the House do not provide these fundamental rights. This points to the second major set of errors of these Bills.
a. Tobago is not defined with its land and sea space—there are no maritime boundaries.
b. There are no constitution reforms to provide the people of Tobago adequate opportunity to petition and oversee the Government of Trinidad and Tobago.
c. In contravention of 14.e, lists of areas of responsibility and administrative authority (Schedules 1 and 2) are prescribed for the Tobago Island Government.
i. Schedule 1: The List of Matters for Which the Tobago Executive Council Shall Have Exclusive Administrative Jurisdiction in Tobago (applicable within 8 nautical miles of Tobago’s low watermark). This implies that laws and policies will be made on these matters by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, including vital areas that matter for development of Tobago’s competitive capacity, such as Education and Training, Healthcare, Tourism, Culture and the Arts, Sports, Planning and Development, and Finance.
ii. Schedule 2: The list of matters for which the Tobago Legislature Shall Have Exclusive Law Making Powers in Tobago. The list includes some of the same areas prescribed under schedule 1, such as Education and Training, Healthcare, Tourism, Culture and the Arts, Sports, and Planning and Development.
iii. Which is applicable? How will this work?
d. As if this is an exercise in political devolution rather than self-determination with equal status, all the reserve powers are kept by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago. For example, development banking and foreign direct investment are not scheduled, so though vital for Tobago’s development they are assumed to be reserved for the Government of Trinidad and Tobago.
e. In contravention of 14.f, no mechanisms of concurrence are provided.
16. Much of Chapter IIA and therefore Section 141 of the Constitution Amendment Bill before the House have no place in the Constitution. They contravene the fundamental right of Tobago stated in 14.c above.
17. Further, The Tobago Island Government Bill, 2021, contravenes the fundamental right stated in 14.c. Nothing more needs to be said about it. It should not even be laid before the House.
18. The design of the Tobago Island Government should be left up to the people of Tobago, consistent with the fundamental right stated in 14.c.
19. The dispute resolution mechanism in the Constitution Amendment Bill is an artefact of the current THA Act, which envisages disputes over the budget allocated to Tobago. It is not necessary if proper provisions are made for equality of status and self-determination. Under sound arrangements, all disputes can be addressed by the courts.
20. In any event, if a Dispute Resolution Committee is desired, the provisions of Sections 144 and 145 are retrogressive relative to the provisions of Part V of Act 40, 1996. The President should not be embroiled in disputes between the islands making up the nation-state. It is much more appropriate to leave the Ombudsman with the role as Chairperson of any balanced Dispute Resolution Commission.
Other Specific Matters of Concern Deserving Reference
A number of proposals seem designed to deny self-determination to Tobago. These should be matters of concern to the country.
21. It is unclear how the provisions of Sections 15 to 18 of The Constitution (Amendment) (Tobago Self-Government) Bill, 2021 to divide the Service Commissions to locate two subordinates in Tobago in so-called “Tobago Divisions’’ would promote either equality of status or self-determination for Tobago.
22. In Section 42 of the proposed Tobago Island Government Bill, 2021,
a. The Minister of Finance and two Cabinet members make up the majority of the proposed five-member Fiscal Review Commission, with the other two members coming from the Executive Council. This is explicit domination of the financing arrangements for Tobago by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, contrary to the principles of equal status and self-determination.
b. The Fiscal Review Commission therefore entrenches Tobago’s dependence on the Cabinet.
c. The Minister of Finance controls the borrowing rights of the Tobago Island Government, since borrowing is to be undertaken “subject to the approval of the Minister with responsibility for finance, which should not unreasonably be withheld.”
23. In Section 37 of the proposed Tobago Island Government Bill, 2021, the Central Bank controls Tobago’s investment portfolio, without any option for Tobago to manage its own affairs from Tobago. The Central Bank is under the control of the Minister of Finance.
24. The financing arrangements for the Tobago Island Government are arbitrary and contrary to the principles of equality of status and self-determination, as specified above:
a. The provision of Section 29 of the proposed Tobago Island Government Bill, 2021 allocating to Tobago a minimum of 6.8 per cent of Parliamentary Appropriations in any year is not based on any known economic principle, and thus cannot be adjusted on a rational basis. It also denies equality of status to Trinidad with respect to the recurrent expenditures of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago.
b. The absence of boundaries for Tobago makes it virtually impossible to specify predictable and fair development revenues for Tobago that reflect the equal status principle.
Constitutional Provisions for National Financing of Tobago
25. Provisions for national contributions to financing of Tobago are based on the assumption that the Government of Trinidad and Tobago collects most of the taxes, royalties and special revenues created by the national economy. The provisions amount to a national revenue-sharing arrangement.
26. If defined on the basis of the equidistant line, Tobago can be financed with a fixed, fair and predictable share of national expenditures specified in the Constitution based on internationally tested and trusted principles applying the facts of the local case:
a. Recurrent revenues as determined by an equal share for every citizen, which would assigned Tobago a share of national recurrent expenditures equal to its share of the population. This was the precedent that led the DRC to a minimum of 4.03 per cent. Today, that share would approximate five per cent.
b. Development revenues assigned as a share of national development expenditures equal to the arithmetic mean of the population share (say five per cent) and the share of the economic geographical space which Tobago is responsible to develop (say 60 per cent). This would assign Tobago approximately 32 per cent of the development expenditures of the country.
c. Implementation of these provisions would require the Central Statistical Office to certify in each year the population of Tobago and the population of Trinidad.
27. This approach is fair and predictable, and avoids the politicised, gratuitous and colonising approach of the proposed bills of the Central Government. It removes the discretion of the Minister of Finance in Trinidad and gives Tobago firm foundations for launching a credible development program on the national account.
28. Further, since Tobago can raise revenues by means other than those provided by the financing from the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, there will be a built-in incentive to grow the Tobago economy.
The Way Forward
It is still the best way forward for the 12 elected representatives to the THA to form the Assembly so that Tobago’s voice on the required amendments can be properly heard. They should do the following:
29. End the current anti-democratic governance process and move immediately to establish the THA and provide Tobago with a legitimate Executive Council to undertake its 5th Schedule responsibilities under Act 40, 1996.
30. Establish an appropriate bi-partisan Governance Committee to
a. Specify the required amendments of the Constitution that would deliver to Tobago equality of status and self-determination.
b. Lead all negotiations with Trinidad to amend the Constitution in the interest specifically of Tobago and generally of Trinidad and Tobago.
31. Contrary to the pronouncements of the Prime Minister, the time is not yet past for the 12 elected representatives to take this step in the national interest.
—Part 1 appeared in yesterday’s issue