ONE WEEK ago, the Express reported that five pupils from Trinidad and Tobago had emerged among the most outstanding candidates in the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) July/August 2020 sitting.
Excellence again achieved! But today threatened!
The awards for Most Outstanding Performances are as follows: Abdur-Rahman Mohammed, of Naparima College in Mathematics; Xavier Joseph, of Presentation College, Chaguanas in Environmental Science; Rhianna Ragoonanan, of Lakshmi Girls’ Hindu College in the Humanities; Anjali Maharaj of Naparima Girls’ High School in Business Studies; and Kimberly Seerattan, also of Lakshmi Girls’, for Language Studies.
I congratulate the pupils. But there has been no word from the Education Minister or any official, no commendation whatsoever for our young, exemplary citizens. Why? Don’t the children deserve the recognition? Shouldn’t they be held up as inspiration for others? First in the Caribbean in Maths, Environmental Science, Humanities, Business and Languages! Previously, such performances would be celebrated on our front pages with ministers posing with beaming pupils. Today the children seem spurned by officialdom, their achievement deliberately underplayed, suppressed, pushed into the background. Why? Does it offend somebody? Are we on the path to destruction of excellence in this country?
It seems so. An ominous threat now hangs over that very excellence which our education system, notwithstanding its flaws, always achieves; and which produces the professional class that has contributed enormously to national development. Does official silence on the pupils’ achievement mean the Government is itself rejecting this well-worn and tested path to excellence?
These pupils are from “prestige” schools that have always been outstanding academically. But this is now threatened by talk of changing the present system of meritocracy, removing the SEA examinations through which the best performing pupils gain entrance to the “prestige” schools of their choice. Those who do not score well enough to earn their choice are placed in government secondary schools where exam results are mainly poor or mediocre.
There is also a marked difference in school culture and environment. Whereas “prestige” schools are largely purposeful, so many government secondary schools are incubators of criminal behaviour. We have had gang-wars, street fights, stabbings, rape, drugs and alcohol, even stoning and slapping of teachers. There is alarming sexual promiscuity, child prostitution and pornography. The Education Minister herself has already termed this a “major problem in the schools” where “our young ladies take either nude pictures or videos of themselves in sexual activity, sometimes with multiple partners for distribution”. Twenty-six per cent of pupils between 11 and 18 in this country are sexually active, most with multiple partners, producing an “epidemic of teenage pregnancies” — 3,777 between 2014 and 2018 — many unable to identify the father of the child. Utterly alarming!
But the answer cannot be to immediately remove the selection process that SEA provides and let any child go to any school the parent chooses. All parents would want their children to attend “prestige” schools. But children must earn that privilege. It is the way to preserve the path to excellence. To simply determine entrance through zoning, for example, is to destroy these institutions and devastate the economy and society of Trinidad and Tobago.
We must also aim for the ideal, a seamless transition from primary to secondary. But we must first transform all government secondary schools into “prestige” schools. All must be made to deliver quality education with the required facilities, personnel, curriculum, administration and supervision. This requires courage, conviction, commitment and commensurate effort. I have repeatedly called for special focus on under-performing schools. About three years ago, the Government finally responded with a pilot School Improvement Programme (SIP) for the Laventille/Morvant area. What is the status of this initiative?
And parents must be called upon to play their critical role. They must make sacrifices for their children’s education, providing the conducive home environment. But in our many challenged communities so many children are deprived of the support that nurtures responsible young adulthood. Too many grow up amidst rampant social decay with epidemics of domestic violence, child abuse, teenage pregnancies, absent fathers and broken families, creating the debilitating conditions that stunt children’s developments. These are the communities from where so many pupils enter government secondary schools which, without appropriate parental and community support, “graduate” thousands into the adult world lacking basic literacy and numeracy, purposeless and angry, to stagnate in their economic and social conditions. They soon produce offspring to grow up in worsening environments in an ever-widening cycle of underdevelopment, decadence and violence, making Trinidad and Tobago a very combustible society. This is the core of our problems in education and the society that must be fixed to avoid the coming anarchy.
Nothing short of social and cultural regeneration would suffice. For five years I suggested that a special cabinet sub-committee comprising relevant ministries supported by the technocracy, civil society, the university and other expertise, produce a plan to arrest the “spreading swampland of social decay”. But the Government has been ducking this fundamental responsibility. Now to hide its abysmal dereliction of duty, it encourages fake intellectualisation to destroy the excellence that remains and redeems the education system in Trinidad and Tobago.