Did the economy grow and fuel subsidy decrease?

The Minister of Finance found it necessary to demonstrate that even though we were in a recession then complicated by the Covid-19 pandemic and now the Russia-Ukraine war, the economy grew and this is expected to continue: the economy is not about to fall apart. Indeed given the impact of the pandemic in the midst of a recession, Government had to support both companies and workers from economic collapse and, in so doing, incurred more debt that funded its increased support spending. With the pandemic easing in certain parts of the world the demand for products raced ahead of their supply, forcing both global inflation and a disruption of the supply value chain. These also pushed up world prices of petroleum products, which again saw some gyrations in product prices as sanctions were imposed upon Russia and some countries tried to restrict imports of oil and gas from Russia. Indeed, the last budget was based on an oil price of US$65/bbl and gas at US$3.75/mmBtu, while today these are hovering around US$100/bbl and US$6.30/mmBtu.
The Government, as others, reacted—and the important word is reacted—to these global disturbances, particularly before the Russia-Ukraine conflict, by spending more and incurring the associated debt, which (spending) is unusual in a recession. However, as things turned out, the pandemic reduced both demand and supply, particularly for imports. As the pandemic lifted over some parts of the world, demand increased but the movement back to production did not keep pace, resulting in shortages, disruption of the supply chain and, hence, global inflation.
The point of all of this is that any indications of economic growth in 2021 from recession/pandemic-depressed figures—negative GDP growth from 2016 to 2020 except for 2018 with rate of +0.07 per cent—that may appear to have been achieved were incidental, and would have resulted from the disturbances over which we had no control and being able to access loans (giving debt/GDP of 85 per cent), spending to keep the economy from collapsing. The increases in the prices of petroleum products now aggravated by the European conflict will continue to provide local rents, all of which will give financial figures over the short term that appear to indicate economic growth, though imported inflation will restrain consumer spending. Nothing was done strategically to build the local economy that could account for economic development.
However, there are threats which face our economy and they are not going away in the short term or whether the pandemic is lifted or the war ceases. These are the depletion of the petroleum resource, the time-limit constraint on its use due to climate change (net-zero 2050), the local increased production cost of natural gas, which all point to the sustained and long-term reduction in rents, unless the economy is reconstructed, creating new exports to replace petroleum and the reconfiguring of the onshore to reflect the move away from petroleum-based energy.
The task to reconstruct the economy has been shown in general to be out with the capacity of the onshore private sector to adapt, to build new export companies to earn forex, though there are excuses given why this is so—poor ease of doing business, waste of money because of transfers and subsidies, lack of incentives to the private sector by the Government to build these companies. The major problem is the rigidity that the history of that sector has imposed on its business model, its inability to adapt— Massy has just opened its largest supermarket in Chaguanas, a massive user of forex.
It is now slowly being accepted that the responsibility rests with the Government to create and manage the implementation of a new and innovative economy. This is what the minister remains silent on.
Still, the minister has decided to increase the local price of fuel, which is imported. As long as the demand for fuel is not so decreased (given the relative inelasticity of its demand)—ie, Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd does not decrease its imports for local consumption, the US$s of forex retained in the country will not be affected. In other words, the attempt to reduce the so-called subsidy allegedly paid by the Government on our behalf will not result in an increase in retained rents if the demand for fuel imports is not decreased. It will make more of the rents, though, directly available to Government.
The conceptual concern, however, is that the production-sharing rents earned by the export of some 60k bbls/dy of oil (in some contracts 57 per cent goes to Government and 43 per cent to the contractor) are from the sale of our patrimony. Hence these rents belong to the people and can legitimately be used to offset the cost of fuel; this is not a subsidy! Still, the Government has the ability to tax the fuel consumed in the country if, for some reason, it needs to reduce demand in order to, say, make some of the rents available to import drugs or to develop a better high-tech transportation system: also, the Minister of Finance talked about needing money to pay salaries, VAT refunds, contractors etc—exactly what taxation is about. Hence, the price of fuel to the consumer at the pump should include the cost to produce the fuel (locally and abroad) and that to bring it to the pump. It should not include the cost of the oil used to make the fuel since the Government has already received compensation for this (the sale of our patrimony) via its exports of production-sharing oil. Any price to the consumer that is above these allowable costs contains taxation.
Surely the basic price of fuel in a country that produces oil and where the population owns the resource should be below that of a country that does not produce oil, though the actual price may be subject to taxation for whatever reason. This basic price should also be below the international price plus delivery costs.
—Mary King is an economist.