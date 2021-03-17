When will double standards cease to be the norm?
Like the rest of citizens, I am not only concerned about the situation at WASA (Water and Sewerage Authority) but even more anxious to see an expeditious solution to the problem in the national interest. After all, water is life.
However, I must express my concern at the reaction of the Honourable Prime Minister and our Government to the problem that almost every citizen is not only a victim of but every government, past and present, is fully acquainted with, and in fact aided and abetted since the birth of WASA in 1965.
Since replacing the old CWDA (Central Water Distribution Authority) and the San Fernando Water Works on Carib Street, from its inception under the late Francis William-Smith, Aqui Phillip, George Davis and several other stalwarts in the industry, WASA has been engaged in more than its fair share of highly questionable activities, political patronage, interference and nepotism.
While I fully support the initiative and enthusiasm of the new minister, a new kid on the political block, anxious to advance his political career, solve the problem and earn the respect and admiration of the national community, I merely wish to respectfully advise him to familiarise himself not only with the history of the industry but the reasons for its disaster.
In spite of the enormous cost to taxpayers, WASA, like so many other State enterprises, has failed to meet the basic requirements of our citizens who depend on these precious essential services for survival.
Constructive dismissal
I merely wish to compare the situation at WASA with the State enterprise I am most familiar with—the Port Authority of T&T (PATT) where I spent almost my entire working life, moving from messenger to acting general manager and, finally, 14 months as a commissioner of the board before I was constructively dismissed on March 5, 2017.
As allegations of misconduct and corruption by the board and management surfaced, PATT chairman attorney Christine Sahadeo offered her resignation, which was accepted by the Government on February 23, 2017, without the knowledge of the other six commissioners, and who was subsequently appointed as a commissioner to two other State boards. The rest of the commissioners were given no such option.
I make no apology for stating the following. It was the first and only time in my 80-odd years that my credibility and integrity were not only under scrutiny but brought into the public domain.
I was a commissioner of a board that was publicly accused by the prime minister and the government as the most corrupt in T&T, in spite of my efforts to inform the current Minister of Works and his predecessor of the incompetence and mismanagement that was taking place in the port industry, which I had documented and sent to both ministers on December 5, 2016, and published in the T&T Mirror on October 20, 2017.
The industry was based on a structure with three executive managers reporting to the board; it was a perfect recipe for the indiscipline and mismanagement that was taking place. Nobody was accountable to anybody.
No evidence
As a commissioner with over 30 years’ experience in the port industry, what I encountered in my 14 months with the board was incompetence, mismanagement and indiscipline at its highest levels in the industry. If in fact there was corruption, it was very limited, not very costly or easily identifiable.
To date, almost four years after the constructive dismissal of the board, the acting general manager and deputy general manager, the allegations of corruption at PATT during our 14-month term in office continue to hang over the heads of myself and the other commissioners—the then acting general manager, Charmaine Lewis, and deputy general manager, Leon Grant. Both with over 60 years of service had their services terminated without any investigation by a Cabinet sub-committee or otherwise.
Mrs Lewis’ service was terminated by e-mail at 10.45 p.m. on October 9, 2017, and Mr Grant a few months later. To date, neither has received their pension or terminal benefits. Both victims of powerful public comments from the Prime Minister, the Minister of Works and several other Government stalwarts, publicly saying that PATT was the most corrupt State enterprise the government inherited on assuming office in 2015.
The Prime Minister’s comments are recorded in the minutes of the JSC’s investigation into the Port Authority in 2017.
I take no pleasure and no comfort in expressing my concern on this issue today, except to say for litigation in the court involving the agents of the Super-Fast Galacia and a prominent attorney which occurred under the previous government, 2010-2015, not one single shred of evidence of corruption has so far been identified at the Port Authority, in spite of three chairmen since the departure of Mrs Sahadeo and the constructive dismissal of the other six commissioners who were publicly ridiculed by these allegations of corruption.
For the record
Compare this to what has taken place at WASA that has now been declared by the Prime Minister and the Government as the supreme mecca of corruption:
1. The chairman has been promoted
2. The board has not been dismissed
3. Mr Poon King has returned to his substantive position, in spite of the allegations of corruption under his watch as acting CEO.
4. The union becomes the scapegoat, in spite of the fact that all the alleged questionable contracts and other allegations were supported and approved by boards and management —past and present.
In my 14 months as a commissioner, I neither experienced or participated in any questionable activities at PATT.
All I ask is how long will double standards continue to be the norm? Is there one law for WASA and another for PATT?
The Government has my full support to clean up WASA. I now respectfully call on the Prime Minister to regularise the injustice meted out to Mrs Charmaine Lewis and Mr Leon Grant, who continue to be deprived of their pensions and other terminal benefits after 60 years of loyal and devoted service.
Mr Prime Minister, please put this wrong right.