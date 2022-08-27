Diminished at sixty

Sixty years ago, the country’s first prime minister, Dr Eric Williams, wrote: “On August 31, 1962, a country will be free, a miniature state will be established, but a society and a nation will not have been formed.”

That seminal warning wasn’t even understood, far less heeded. Not surprisingly, therefore, the bits of civilisation we attained in the pre- and post-Independence eras have almost completely disappeared. Today, acute deterioration attends all aspects of this diminishing country.