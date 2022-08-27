Diminished at sixty

Sixty years ago, the country’s first prime minister, Dr Eric Williams, wrote: “On August 31, 1962, a country will be free, a miniature state will be established, but a society and a nation will not have been formed.”
That seminal warning wasn’t even understood, far less heeded. Not surprisingly, therefore, the bits of civilisation we attained in the pre- and post-Independence eras have almost completely disappeared. Today, acute deterioration attends all aspects of this diminishing country.
The decline is pre-eminent in the economy. The latest absurdity came during the visit of the Guyanese president, when this country’s prime minister bold-facedly claimed Trinidad and Tobago has been “out front” on the matter of food security. Really, Rowley?! When, after 60 years, the sector is stagnating in primitiveness; and when your administrations, after seven wasted years, have done little or nothing for agriculture while the food import bill exceeded $5 billion and for years you gave the sector a paltry one per cent of national budgets of billions?! Agriculture has been the rejected stone, contributing 0.4 per cent to GDP!
But then, without intending it, the PM admitted the scandalous negligence, saying there is a “fierce urgency to get it done now” as “we do not have time”. What do you expect when you have wasted seven precious years, during which this column repeatedly pointed to the marvellous opportunities for foreign earnings in coconut, cocoa, avocados, mangoes, hot peppers, soursop, guavas and fish-farming?
Last Thursday, as though bringing salvation, Rowley announced a gift of 5,000 coconut plants from Guyana. But we could have already had five million new coconut trees bearing abundantly, had the prime minister acted seven years ago. Folks, this is an industry in which, as I repeatedly said, global demand for coconuts has grown more than 500 per cent in ten years! Today worldwide annual consumption exceeds 60 million tonnes. And the market value is heading for US$31.1 billion by 2026. Precious foreign exchange, people, lifeblood of this country!
In wider agriculture also, as I pointed out, aqua-culture, fastest-growing food sector, grew by over 500 per cent in the last decade, valued now at US$263.6 billion; the global chocolate industry will reach US$187 billion by 2027; world production of mangoes now exceeds 50.6 million annually, heading for US$20 billion by 2025; avocados, “green gold”, with “demand explosion”, reached 8.06 million tonnes globally, market size heading for US$21.050 billion by 2027. Hot peppers have also seen “staggering growth” and along with sweet peppers reached exports of US$6.5 billion in 2021; soursop has much attention following research into its medicinal benefits; the guava industry is moving fast, heading for US$1.2 billion by 2027, almost 33 million metric tonnes produced annually, India, China, Brazil, Mexico and others exporting guava puree and concentrate for the food and beverages industry. And versatile breadfruit, “superfood”, now enjoys “a wave of global interest”, seen as significant for eradicating world hunger.
What has this administration been doing, for Heaven’s sake? Talking endless emptiness and waiting for another oil or gas boom! This wasn’t coming, as I warned, because of structural changes in the global industry. It took post-Covid demand followed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to send oil and gas prices skyrocketing and bring a surplus on our budget and for this Government to pause on the massive borrowing they have been doing to keep this country afloat. Keith Rowley and Colm Imbert spent five years in Opposition and failed to recognise the global energy direction that presaged the drop in energy earnings which started with an almost $20-billion decline in 2015 when they arrived in office. In elementariness, all they did was peddle hope and borrow to project the veneer of stability.
In September 2021, the net national debt stood at $126.6 billion, 85 per cent of GDP, totally unsustainable. And all consumed! No investment for new foreign earnings. Consequently, reserves declined from US$15 billion in 2015 to US$6.8 billion in 2021. And foreign borrowing constitutes much of the remaining reserves, the same reserves used to service foreign debt. See our plight, folks? Heading into the jaws of the debt-trap.
As we mark 60 years, our economy is on the brink of complete collapse. People are migrating, resources and talent draining from this diminishing nation.
They are also escaping the shambolic state itself, its condition on shameful display every day, failing to meet sacred obligations to citizens. Look at the Judiciary, police, public service, every single Government ministry where examples abound of the State’s brutal unresponsiveness in its duty to citizens.
And the Government has failed abysmally to arrest the now-endemic social decay. For decades we have had epidemics of child abuse—physical and sexual, domestic violence, school hooliganism and teenage pregnancies, children growing up without adequate parenting in declining communities, all culminating in horrendous levels of crime and murder. What has this Government been doing?
Setting up committees. As I’ve said, the “real rot is at the top” where key figures will soon parade and give speeches making Independence ceremonies even more hollow. And the people will keep wondering about their future in this nation, diminished at 60.