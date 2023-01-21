Dimming into darkness

The recent breakthrough scored by the Police Service should not go unnoticed, especially because of the drubbing to which the police have been subjected over runaway crime.

Over the past few days there have been arrests in connection with the murder of the six-year-old in Sangre Grande; a police sting operation that culminated in a shootout between three alleged “­Facebook” bandits in which two of them were killed and the third arrested; arrests linked to an alleged stolen car parts ring; several seizures of arms, ­ammunition and drugs; several arrests, including of three members of the Defence Force in relation to a case of kidnapping and murder; and the laying of charges against three men under the Anti-Gang Act, 2021, among others.