Diseased, Decaying Society

The kidnapping and brutal murder of Andrea Bharatt has stirred national hurt and anger. It also happened with the demise of Ashanti Riley.
And it will keep happening unless we recognise our condition. “We must look the real enemy in the eye,” says an Express editorial.
To do so, we must acknowledge Trinidad and Tobago is a diseased place, socially and politically. We have a spreading swampland of social decay that produces traumatising horror for the population while our tribal politics allows leaders to get away without doing anything about it.
Take the epidemic of violence against women. Every year, thousands of women seek restraining orders while thousands more remain silent. Indeed, one in every three women is a victim; there were 986 domestic violence reports in 2019. Between 2000-2019 there were 6.047 reported cases of rape in this country while many are not reported. But when asked about the domestic violence, the Prime Minister was arrogantly dismissive, delivering this inanity to the nation’s women, “I am not in your bedroom. I am not in your choice of men.” Always shamelessly shirking responsibility! And getting away with it.
This is the political disease in this country. Rowley speaks his fatuousness with impunity, because, like all other politicians, he is protected by the tribalism that poisons the politics of Trinidad and Tobago. In our racially bifurcated society, tribal allegiance protects politicians from the full force of public opinion, indispensable for dynamic democracy. They are assured of massive base support no matter what they do or say, making these “servants of the people” arrogant, uncaring, and unaccountable.
And so the disintegration continues. Between 2010 and 2021 almost 5,000 persons were murdered, the annual rate twice exceeding 500 in this country of 1.3 million while New York City with 8.5 million people had 289 murders in 2018, 318 in 2019 and 447 in 2020.
Then there is horrific abuse of children. In the Senate on February 5, 2019, the Attorney General, speaking from a Children’s Authority report, said for the three-year period 2015-18 the Authority received 14,581 cases of child abuse. This included 7,771 cases of sexual abuse, disaggregated as follows: 3,543 children ten to 13 years, 1,837 children ages seven to nine, 1,604 children four to six years, and, 787 children ages one to three, all sexually abused.
Unspeakable degeneracy! And just one in seven offences is reported! This is an utterly diseased, decaying society. How many children, bred in violence, underdevelopment, abuse and decadence grow up to rape, murder and brutalise women like Ashanti Riley and Andrea Bharatt? Yet all the Prime Minister could say is “monsters are still with us”.
It is utter dereliction of duty to ignore the deepening degeneracy in this country. We must arrest the decay. We must mount a national plan for social and cultural regeneration. Nothing less would do. I therefore repeat what I have been telling the Government for six years: establish a special cabinet sub-committee comprising the ministries of education, culture, social development, the attorney-general and national security, supported by the technocracy, civil society, the university and other sources of expertise, to develop that “whole of government approach” an this urgent national solution. Take responsibility. Provide leadership!
That plan must include schools. Like a volcano boiling beneath, student hooliganism keeps erupting in this country. Violence, disrespect and general brutishness are prevalent in so many government secondary schools. There have been rapes, stabbings, gang wars, street fights, drugs and alcohol use, even stoning and slapping of teachers.
Sexual promiscuity is rampant including child prostitution and pornography, acknowledged by the Education Minister. In this country, 26 per cent of pupils between 11 and 18 are sexually active; 13.2 per cent before the age of 13; and 17.6 per cent with multiple partners. Between 2014 and 2018 there were 3,777 teenage pregnancies. Every month at least 62 teenage girls between 13 and 19 become pregnant, many unable to identify the father of the coming child.
Whichever party is in power, every citizen must insist the government take steps to improve discipline and order in government secondary schools and create the civilising environment for a constructive society. For decades, these schools have sent thousands into the adult world lacking basic literacy and numeracy, purposeless and angry. Such dysfunctional youth stagnate in their economic and social conditions and soon produce offspring to grow up in worsening environments in an ever- widening cycle of underdevelopment, escalating the epidemics of teenage pregnancies, absent fathers, domestic violence, child abuse, sexual depravity and horrendous murder levels, placing Trinidad and Tobago among the most dangerous countries in the world.
This is the society that produced the killers of Ashanti Riley and Andrea Bharatt. When will we wake up to our reality? There will be no government action unless the population discards its primitive politics. People must stand up for country, not only for party. NGO leader Hazel Brown says “you can’t march and light candles and then vote the same way.” Demand a better life from whoever is in power. Hold all leaders’ feet to the fire. We would only then have started to cure this diseased, decaying society.