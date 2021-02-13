Diseased, Decaying Society

Superintendent Roger Alexander seems to be playing a mas of his own in threatening the public with “tasers, rubber bullets, tear gas, handcuff, baton and weapons” for any failure to comply with the Covid-19 public health regulations between now until Ash Wednesday.

Co-hosting Thursday’s edition of the TV6 programme Beyond the Tape, Supt Alexander warned the public that the Police Guard and Emergency Branch, along with other units, will be “out in their numbers” and “with their full arsenal” in a crackdown against Carnival revelry. It is not quite clear what behaviour outside of the Public Health Regulations No. 2 of 2021 is to be targeted although he did not object to suggestions of “no dancing and wining” and “no paint, no powder, no mud”.