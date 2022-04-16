Distracting the watchdog of our minds

Martin Daly____Use

Senior Counsel: Martin Daly

Marshall McLuhan, Canadian edu­cator and philosopher, published work in 1964 which became fundamental to understanding the media in the electronic age even though electronic communication, as we know it, had not yet been invented. He created the famous phrases “global village”, and “the medium is the message”.

McLuhan posited, in summary, that “the message which a medium conveys can only be understood if the medium and the environment in which the medium is used are analysed together”. He also asserted that “the content of a medium is like a juicy piece of meat carried by a burglar to distract the watchdog of the mind”.

The use of media in politics to distract the watchdog of our minds is now routine and dangerous. We are frequently either misled or subject to ferocious attempts to distract us from the core of an issue. The distracting information may vary in reach.

When the distraction is international, the whole interconnected world that constitutes the global village is prey to the distorted information. One significant example of a distortion spread throughout the global village was the now-discredited message that the Iraq war against Saddam Hussein was justified because Iraq had “weapons of mass ­destruction”.

In the now visibly chao­tic state of Trinidad and Tobago, we are constantly set up in order to distract the watchdog of our minds from due diligence over the exercise of constitutional power and the management of the interests of the public. Here are three recent examples.

In August last year, when the now notorious merit list relating to the appointment of a Commissioner of Police was never sent by the President to the Parliament, as required by the Constitution, we were fed bits and pieces of information while the constitutional process was being undermined, but the Government was not ready to say frontally in the Parliament that it did not want Gary Griffith.

Subsequently, but only when it must have decided it was a politically expedient time to do so, it openly rejected Griffith, much later than it should have done so in Parliament had the constitutional process been followed without subversion.

Eight months later, there is still no substantive Commissioner of Police, and we are murder- and fraud-ridden. Following the fraudulent land transactions and the grabbing of State lands complained of by former minister of agriculture Clarence Rambharat when he left the Cabinet last month, a statement was made in accordance with the practice whereby the statement is the substance.

By the statement is the substance, I mean the regu­lar issue of statements that a minister, a committee of ministers or an independent committee will look into a controversial matter and report to Cabinet, but nothing of substance is intended to be, or is done, beyond the statement, receipt of the report and sometimes its publication. That is the mirasmic governance that we tolerate as dysfunction multiplies.

The land fraud statement was simply a repackage announcing the formation of a land authority which, suspiciously is to be headed by the same former minister Rambharat, an assignment at odds with the reasons that the former minister gave for leaving the Government.

Two weeks ago, the Ministry of Education indulged in another favourite tactic of distraction. After twisting and turning in its messages when there was confusion about which of two pupils had rightfully earned the gold medal for first place based on the results of the Secondary Education Assessment (SEA) examination, it lashed out at the media.

The practice of the ministry to use results that were preliminary only was exposed. This permits the minister, PNM and UNC alike to grab a ­photo opportunity with the “winning” pupil. When caught by what the finalised results showed about placings and an unsustainable decision to alter the placings, the ministry was eventually forced to express regret, which it quali­fied by blaming the media for “exacerbating the anguish” of the pupils involved.

The latest statement without substance is the appointment of a committee comprising 22 persons to consider school violence. It is to present, as a first step, “a draft national disciplinary matrix to a ministerial team”, reportedly in two weeks.

They think we “chupidee” or what?

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

King Dollar’s Guns

King Dollar’s Guns

Democracies are dynamic; tyrannies monotonous. With differing views, ideas and attitudes, free societies are often disunited and difficult to manage; but with a gun permanently pointed at the people, despots crush variety and achieve that suffocating sameness disguised as stability.

Distracting the watchdog of our minds

Distracting the watchdog of our minds

Marshall McLuhan, Canadian edu­cator and philosopher, published work in 1964 which became fundamental to understanding the media in the electronic age even though electronic communication, as we know it, had not yet been invented. He created the famous phrases “global village”, and “the medium is the message”.

Paying for safety

Paying for safety

We are in rare agreement with National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds when he says there is no price to be placed on safety. As priority number one, the safety of people and property should never be ­short-changed.

Unfortunately, given the lack of investment in critical areas of public security, we must conclude that Minister Hinds’ position is selective and probably applied only to the new police command centre at the Barataria/El Socorro station where he made the remarks on Thursday.

The Slave Bible

The Slave Bible

In 1970 while I was a faculty member at Fordham University, New York, I taught a course on the development of Afro-American literature. One of the books I used was William Wells Brown, Clotel or the Presi­dent’s Daughter: A Narrative of Slave Life in the United States, published in England in 1853.

In a ‘freeness’ state

In a ‘freeness’ state

If we think this point in our history is the worst in our existence as a sovereign state, then it’s easy to blame the incumbent government for taking us there.

After all, the People’s National Movement (PNM) held power longest—35 of 44 years in the last century, 30 of those consecutively (1956-1986), and unless the party is removed from office by means other than elections—its current term expires in 2025, it will have ruled for 19 years in this quarter-century.

Maintain your vehicle to save $$

At this point in its history, Trinidad and Tobago is not a surplus producer but, rather, a net buyer of fuel. As a result, recent increases in the price of crude oil have not translated into an “oil boom”, as many had hoped, but, instead, have incurred higher subsidy costs on the Treasury to pay for the fuel our citizens consume.