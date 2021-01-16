Diversification choices

Some say that in our diversification thrust we should choose distribution and sales of products/services made by others, as opposed to manufacturing. The justification for this is that such companies are among the highest earners in the world, and that Trinidad and Tobago is too small to compete globally in manufacturing.
Indeed, Walmart is top of the list of high earners. So much so that Sir Arthur Lewis is criticised by some for suggesting that in the development of the region he should not have recommended that we attract foreign investors to locate plants regionally for exports of products, industrialisation by invitation; we should have chosen distribution and sales of our agricultural products!
Today with massive automation, robotics, artificial intelligence and numerical control machines, manufacturing competitiveness is no longer restricted to economies of scale. Small plants could be as competitive, and they can also easily change products in small runs; moreso today competitiveness is about innovation. Sir Arthur in his day suggested industrialisation by invitation, ie, inviting foreign direct investment to produce goods locally and so take advantage of the surfeit of labour, a standard technique today in outsourcing by the companies from developed economies. Indeed Singapore attracted foreign investment to kick-start its economic development, using the approach of Richard Baldwin (in The Great Convergence) to exploit this opportunity to develop locally owned innovative companies. Also the region’s economies were agricultural and mono product, and controlled by the metropole, which would have made distribution and sales of finished products difficult—plantation economies.
However, in the limit, if all of us wherever were to go into distribution and sales, there would be no one to make anything, and there would be nothing to distribute. The defining characteristic with respect to distribution, sales and production and their integration is: what is the most financially efficient for the structure of the market? In the old days of specialist shops on Main Street of the town there was the butcher, the bakery, the vegetable seller, etc, all in proximity to each other. This kind of marketing/sales is being superseded by the supermarket; a very customer-convenient one-shop marketplace with many related and competing goods under one roof, whereas the supermarket is not owned by any product producer. Further, a producer may even be employed to produce goods under the name of the supermarket—the supermarket brand.
Also, big ticket producers could find themselves generating an after-sales market, where the cost over time to operate and maintain the product exceeds the initial cost price. In this case, a distributor/sales agent would find herself in a market that is much larger than the producer’s. Hence we see some of such manufacturers getting involved in the downstream market; eg, Rolls Royce prides itself now on not simply selling aeroplane engines, but providing a propulsion service for a fee, wherein the engines are installed and monitored in their real-time operation for indication of developing faults and are also maintained by Rolls Royce.
We also see Toyota, a motor car manufacturer and a high-earning company, owning the sales and service outlets that support their vehicles worldwide. Another advantage of this deeper involvement by the manufacturer is that they are quickly made aware of the performance of their products and hence possess the added ability to improve this. Hence the areas of manufacturing, distribution and sales are not as distinct as they used to be.
The telecommunications and Internet technologies together with tablets, smartphones, etc, are expanding the reach of distributors and sales agents in, say, one country to the markets of other countries—all of this facilitated by the international financial payment systems and the global delivery companies. Further, many products/services can be delivered online. Indeed, these companies are the subject of ongoing national discussions on how to tax such players in a local market when they do not have a physical/corporate presence locally.
The advent of 3D printers will also allow physical products to be delivered online via software build programmes. The 5G technologies and the “Internet of things” will also allow producers to more easily monitor their products in the field after sales in real time, so enabling easier access to the distribution and after-sales market.
Hence, the decision which faces a potential player in a market is: which sections of the market are best suited to such an investor? One like Toyota or Rolls Royce may choose to become directly involved in the whole value chain, while others may choose a smaller subset and leave the rest to agents. A manufacturer of, say, a soft drink would most likely not attempt to set up activities for the single drink across the whole value chain in competition with the supermarkets that provide the same service for many such drinks. Still, Coca-Cola retains much control of the value chain network via its bottling partnership throughout the world while retaining ownership of the brand and its quality in the market.
The decision of what activities one should become involved in by an investor depends on the market and product sophistication, the competition encountered, the size of the after-sales service market, today the enabling technologies and, of course, the business innovation of the producer.