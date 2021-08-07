The country’s economy is in an abysmal state. The Government blames Covid-19, and their gullible are dutifully hoodwinked. But we had economic contraction for four consecutive years: 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 when the pandemic had not yet arrived.
And during all this time the administration did nothing to change the direction of the economy. Indeed, since 2015, an estimated US$6 billion of reserves would have been used up, including from the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund, but with no improvement to the country’s earning capacity.
Even more alarming is the reason for their inaction. The Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his Finance Minister Colm Imbert were so completely out of step with global developments that they expected the normal cyclical return to high oil and gas prices. In budget 2021 they were still peddling hope, speculating about “increasing energy exports”, promising more gas from BHP Billiton’s Broadside Exploration which failed miserably. The inadequacy is frightening. They spent ten years, five in Opposition and five in government, with the global energy revolution permanently decimating our energy revenue, but ignored the direction writ large across the Trinidad and Tobago sky: DIVERSIFY OR DIE!
The shale revolution was transforming the United States into the largest producer and exporter of oil and natural gas; Big Data and Artificial Intelligence were leading to massive discoveries on- and offshore, nearly eight billion barrels in 2019; all producing a global oil and gas glut. Additionally, the renewables revolution had arrived, producing electricity, increasing by 45 per cent last year to 280 gigawatts, creating millions of jobs. Electric vehicles are today heading for 125 million on the road by 2030, up from one million in 2015. Even the International Energy Agency (IEA) accepts new oil and gas projects are not necessary to meet the world’s energy needs. But it took Rowley five and a half years to ask “where, with what and how should we diversify our economy”.
Amazing! Hadn’t studies already recommended financial services, printing and packaging, tourism, merchant marine, agro-processing, the creative industries, ship building and repair? Surely there can be no doubt about agriculture’s vast potential for earning foreign exchange. Demand for coconuts has grown by more than 500 per cent in ten years. Annual consumption now exceeds 60 million tonnes, the market value heading for US$31.1 billion by 2026. Coconut-based derivatives—soaps, virgin coconut oil, health products, coconut water and more—will reach market size of US$95.64 billion by 2025. The Philippines exports over US$1 billion in coconuts annually to the US; Sri Lanka earned US$664.58 million in 2020. Island nations like Vanuatu, Fiji, Samoa, Kiribati, Solomon islands, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic also earn significant foreign exchange. We once had a thriving coconut industry. We should be ashamed.
We also had cocoa. We were a top world producer in the 1920s, with more than 35,000 metric tonnes annually. How much do we produce now when in 2019 the global chocolate industry was valued at US$103 billion, hitting a record high of 4.85 million metric tonnes produced? Our “fine/flavour” cocoa can fetch between US$5,000 and US$10,000 per tonne, compared to US$2,000 for lower-grade cocoa. Get moving, Trinidad and Tobago. Diversify or die!
There is “staggering growth” in hot peppers, with total global exports US$4.1 billion in 2018. World production of mangoes exceeds 50.6 million tonnes annually, with demand growing in the US and Europe where there has also been a “demand explosion” for avocados, “green gold”, the avocado market already US$9.29 billion.
The guava industry is also moving, almost 33 million metric tonnes annually; India, China, Brazil, Mexico and others exporting guava puree and concentrate for the food and beverage industry. And aquaculture, the fastest growing food sector, grew by over 500 per cent in the last decade, valued now at US$263.6 billion, heading to provide two-thirds of global fish consumption by 2030.
Such vast opportunities for national wealth wasted by our two fossil-fuel devotees. They allocated agriculture a minuscule one per cent in five budgets of almost $250 billion while the food import bill mounted to $5 billion annually. Now more competition is coming. The Financial Times reports, “Climate change is shifting the frontiers of where food is grown.” Warmer temperatures are allowing cultivation of mangoes, avocados, bananas, oranges and lemons in southern Italy for exports across Europe.
Our economy is facing ruin. Its three pillars—oil, petrochemicals and LNG—are in either complete or near collapse. Our full-fledged oil industry, with a value chain from extraction of oil to processing, refining and sale of fuels and other products, has been reduced to “finding and selling oil”, while the refinery remains rusting. We have ongoing destruction at Point Lisas as petrochemical plants shut down because of the higher gas price negotiated by Rowley.
Our uncompetitive LNG industry is fading with Train 1 being mothballed from inadequate natural gas production, the lowest in 16 years. Our real foreign reserves, the non-borrowed, have already declined to below US$5 billion from US$10 billion in 2015. And the astronomical national debt continues to mount. How will we repay? Where are we heading? The message remains hanging across the nation’s sky: DIVERSIFY OR DIE!