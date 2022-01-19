Every so often, the world of tennis is thrown into the spotlight for reasons that have little to do with the sport itself.
It was only last year that the women’s world number one player, Naomi Osaka, withdrew from the French Open tournament, citing mental health issues. My op-ed, “An Osaka life-lesson”, invited us to—like Osaka—recognise when our mental health is threatened, and take action to ensure we can recharge.
More recently, tennis has once again thrown up a situation that I think can teach us a valuable lesson. This time it involves the men’s world number one player, Novak Djokovic. The Serbian superstar has attracted attention for all the wrong reasons. And I’m not just referring to his renowned anti-vaccination stance—that alone is its own op-ed. I’m referring to his absence of personal responsibility.
In December 2021, Djokovic travelled to Australia to participate in the 2022 edition of the Australian Open, which started on January 17. His unvaccinated status coincides with his travel declaration form, allegedly completed by his agent, which falsely stated he had not travelled during the 14 days prior to his arrival in Australia.
Djokovic’s decision to attend public events in Serbia while knowingly Covid-positive played a critical role in the Australian government’s decision to cancel his visa—twice. His reckless behaviour, and the consequences it has led to, is something we can all learn from.
For the past two years, we’ve heard about the twin-pandemic: Covid and misinformation. But what Djokovic has uncovered is a third pandemic: a lack of personal responsibility. We see this lack of personal responsibility manifest in different forms: earlier this month, we saw a boat cruise—I mean, a “floating restaurant”; last year we had “private beach Becky” flaunting the public health ordinances, which at the time included a closure of all beaches, #NeverForget; and of course, the countless “zesser fetes” which occurred during the state of emergency.
What each of these scenarios has shown us is that there will always be a select few who, similar to Djokovic, flaunt Covid regulations.
Unfortunately, the mantra “yuh big and have sense” doesn’t hold true. So, rather than expect our people to make the right decisions and leave the matter of personal responsibility entirely up to each citizen, it’s time we focus attention on encouraging personal responsibility.
Vaccine mandates or public sector safe zones can go only so far in ensuring we give the virus little chance to spread. These measures, much like the state of emergency and the curfew, which have undoubtedly failed at fighting the pandemic, point to something we can’t control but can only encourage. There will always be vaccine sceptics and vaccine hesitancy.
There will also always be people who, like Djokovic, knowingly make the wrong decisions. I believe the Government and the private sector are doing all they can to encourage vaccinations with numerous public health campaigns, television advertisements and incentives. Yet, the questions remains: why does our vaccination rate stand at just a little over 48 per cent? While our nationwide vaccination rate continues to increase at a snail’s pace, what we can do in the meanwhile is help everyone be personally responsible. Encouraging an individual’s personal responsibility during this pandemic is as critical as encouraging that individual’s vaccination.
In addition to aggressive attempts to get people vaccinated—which is another matter of personal responsibility, the Government can help the population be more responsible by making Covid test-kits free or, at the very least, subsidised. Insurance companies need to step in here and cover the cost of testing.
A further action the Government needs to consider is ramped-up mobile testing sites, particularly in rural areas. People will be much more inclined to get tested if the hassle of going to a hospital or clinic is removed. Furthermore, mobile testing sites relieve already near-capacity health buildings from the extra burden of more people. If we free up the number of people who gather in buildings, the chance of community spread decreases.
We also need better masks, and these masks need to be free. Life-hack that could well save your life: if your mask doesn’t pinch over your nose and fit snugly over your cheeks and chin, which is the case for the majority of cloth masks, then you need a better mask—preferably the surgical kind.
The importance of personal responsibility during a pandemic cannot be overstated. For Novak Djokovic, it isn’t so much a case of his anti-vaccination stance but, instead, his personal choices.
The controversy over the tennis star should allow us to question if we as individuals are doing all we can. It seems that above all, it is our lack of personal responsibility that will prolong this pandemic.
—The author is a PhD candidate and teaching associate, Department of English, University of Massachusetts, Amherst