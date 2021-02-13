Do not pollute protests with politics

“Freeing yourself was one thing; claiming ownership of that freed self was another.”

Toni Morrison,

Beloved

Faris Al-Rawi was in a fighting mood last Monday. He was not afraid to outline the depths to which we, as a people, had descended.

Calling on the Opposition to support the Evidence Amendment Bill to deal with the “monsters” who had committed a heinous act against Andrea Bharatt, he declared: “Today, we have an opportunity… to stop monsters.”